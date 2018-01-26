The story of Doug Kenney, the co-founder of National Lampoon magazine and the writer of seminal films like Animal House and Caddyshack, is one that might be unfamiliar to a casual comedy fan. Here was someone who laid the groundwork for so many of America’s legendary satirists, particularly the early stars of Saturday Night Live, but who has been somewhat forgotten in the intervening decades. David Wain’s movie A Futile and Stupid Gesture, out Friday on Netflix, tries to address that by offering a crash course in Kenney’s influence, laying out every important part of the man’s short but vital career onscreen in madcap biopic form. Unfortunately, he doesn’t provide much more information than you would have gleaned from reading this paragraph.

Kenney (played by Will Forte) went to Harvard, where he edited The Harvard Lampoon and wrote the parody book Bored of the Rings with his friend Henry Beard (Domhnall Gleeson). Together, they launched the National Lampoon in 1970, which offered darker, more anarchic satire than existing favorites like Mad magazine and shaped the comedy generation that followed. Kenney’s first film-writing credit, Animal House in 1978, was a colossal success; Caddyshack, released in 1980, was another hit. Wain takes us through the highlights of Kenney’s career, having an ensemble of lovable modern-day comedians play veterans like Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, and Gilda Radner, who all worked with Kenney at some point.

But Wain—a talented writer and director who knows the history of cult comedy troupes (having come up with The State) and movies (having made the terrific Wet Hot American Summer, among others)—makes a mistake typical of biopic filmmakers. A Futile and Stupid Gesture feels like a quick tour of a man’s greatest hits that relies on his accomplishments, rather than any storytelling artistry, to impress the audience. Yes, Kenney was part of a turning point in American satire, but that alone doesn’t make for an interesting film.

The one daring storytelling decision Wain does make (he’s working from a script by John Aboud and Michael Colton) is to have an old-age version of Kenney, played by Martin Mull, narrate the action for the viewer on-screen. Mull will walk into scenes and give a self-aware take on what’s happening, perhaps poking fun at the overwhelmingly white and male staff of the Lampoon, or the issues Kenney runs into later in his career (namely, cocaine addiction and repeated infidelity).