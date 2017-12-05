So bad faith, in Seder’s story—and Strzok’s, and Notopoulos’s, and the Washington Post’s—works as a revealing shorthand: not just for the weaponization of lies, but also for the expansive effects of the war itself. As partisanship grows, and as truth loses its moorings, bad faith is spreading as both an accusation and, with it, as a way of being in the world. The language of contract law has come to suggest the breaching of the American social contract itself. Bad faith in one way suggests the most pernicious forms of both-sides-ism—MSNBC fired Seder, it seems painfully clear, out of a capitulation to Cernovich and the alt-right, assigning equal weight to their views and to Seder’s—but it also suggests the most basic: To the extent that there are two sides here, both have weaponized the notion of bad faith. (“I agree with this fully. Main Stream Media has done exactly that for decades but the people have finally caught on and aren’t buying the BS anymore.” That was Donald Trump Jr., quoting a tweet from Chris Hayes and, in an attempt at a rope-a-dope, accusing the “Main Stream Media” of being, collectively, the bearer of bad faith.) So bad faith is both conveniently expansive and conveniently specific. And while it has long been with us, as a term and a practice—“Bad Faith on Ecology Laid to Reagan,” a New York Times article had it in 1982—the phrase has enjoyed a particular kind of popularity of late. In the fevered political climate of 2017, many Americans have become understandably desensitized to accusations of dishonesty, of falseness, of lies. (Do you remember Rep. Joe Wilson, the South Carolina Republican who yelled “You lie!” at President Obama during a joint session of Congress in 2009? Do you remember him, though he remains in office, for anything beyond the rank cynicism of the live-televised accusation?) Bad faith, on the other hand, remains striking as an accusation: For all its ubiquity, it’s a gut punch. It’s a character attack. It’s ad hominem. Bad faith is not concerned with individual claims of truth, or with individual lies, so much as it alleges someone’s dishonesty as an overarching condition. It suggests a system of deception rather than a single instance of it.

Because of that, bad faith is also well suited to the party-oriented politics of the moment: Its contract-law dimensions suggest two sides in tension with each other. Good faith here, bad faith there. This tribe here, that tribe there. (The first recorded use of bad faith in English, Henry Cogan’s 1653 translation of The Voyages and Adventures of Fernand Mendez Pinto, hints precisely at that tribalism: “Now because it seemed strange unto them, that we had voluntarily submitted our selves in that sort to the bad faith of the Chineses ... they asked of us from what Country we came.”) And the term’s intimations of alliances make it an apt metaphor for conflict, for unrest, for war. (Winston Churchill, for his part, rightly saw how easily, and all too literally, bad faith could be weapon: In a 1912 letter to his cousin while he served as First Lord of the Admiralty, Churchill wrote, “But the European situation is far from safe, & anything might happen. It only needs a little ill will or bad faith on the part of a great power to precipitate a far greater conflict.”) A few decades later, his philosophy deeply informed by the “greater conflict” Churchill anticipated, Jean-Paul Sartre accused Charles Baudelaire of being “a man of bad faith hiding the fact of his lack of courage behind the fiction of his unhappy destiny.” Bad faith, indeed—mauvaise foi—is a concept Sartre, and Simone de Beauvoir with him, relied on in their attempts to explain humanity to itself. For the existentialists, mauvaise foi is the falseness of inauthenticity: the person capitulating to social pressures and cultural norms. (Or, as Urban Dictionary better explains it, “you’re frontin.”) Bad faith in that sense is the loss of freedom that comes from the individual ceding power to the collective. It’s the crushing gravity of conformity. It’s the social world exerting itself over the individual soul. This is a sense of bad faith that, in the America of 2017, with all its talk of fake news and information silos and post-truth, is tragically quaint. You can’t give in to the pressures of the community, after all, if there’s no real community to begin with.