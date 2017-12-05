There are plenty of things to appreciate about The Crown. Peter Morgan’s series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II is a sumptuous, taffeta-swathed, jewel-encrusted doozy of a drama that earns every penny of its reported $13-million per episode price tag. Part historical saga, part soap opera, it gratifies the seemingly endless curiosity about the British Royal Family even as its central character remains something of a cipher. But, as became clear in the final scene from the first season, when the Queen posed for official portraits shot by a Wordsworth-spouting Cecil Beaton, The Crown is also a superhero show. If the first 10 episodes presented the origin story for how an ordinary young woman transcended mortality to become something akin to a goddess, as her Uncle David put it, the second season—released on Friday—explores the conflict between her two identities: Elizabeth Windsor and Elizabeth Regina.

It isn’t just the feverish Hans Zimmer score that frequently makes The Crown feel like a Christopher Nolan Batman movie, or the continual shots of a reluctant monarch surveying her terrain. It’s also the sense of duty inherent in Claire Foy’s Queen Elizabeth, a woman continually defined not by what she wants, but by what she senses people need from her. Morgan seems fascinated by the person he detects underneath the armor of protocol, Floris perfume, and color-blocked dress-coats—a woman he depicts reading bloodstock breeding guides in bed, and reproaching her mother for hitting the television because “it’s rented.” The most fascinating moments of Season 2 of The Crown zoom in on the Queen’s human side, as she experiences betrayal, humiliation, jealousy, and wounded pride. But Morgan is never able to entirely isolate the woman from the monarch, perhaps because, in the end, they’re inseparable.

The Crown is conceived as a six-season project, with each set of 10 episodes depicting a different decade of the Queen’s rule. Season 1 covered her wedding to Prince Philip of Greece, her ascension after her father’s untimely death, and her coronation in 1953, at the age of 27, as well as her conflict with her sister over Princess Margaret’s desire to marry a divorcé. Season 2 picks up where the first series left off, with Philip (Matt Smith) being sent on a five-month tour of the Commonwealth as an implicit reproach for his gallivanting and objectionable attitude. The first episode opens with a flash forward to an icy exchange of hostilities between the Queen and her consort, in which the pair tussle over who is the more humiliated—Philip, who’s outranked not only by his wife but also by his eight-year-old son, or Elizabeth, by her feckless, unsupportive, and possibly unfaithful husband.

When it comes to the historical record, Morgan either has access to a multitude of information that’s unknown to the public (he apparently has a team of “six or seven” full-time researchers) or he uses dramatic license. Or both. The character of Venetia—Winston Churchill’s secretary, who was hit by a bus during the Great Smog of 1952 in the Season-1 episode “Act of God”—was invented, and long-swirling rumors about Prince Philip’s infidelity to the Queen have never been confirmed. But Philip is as much of a primary character in Season 2 as his wife is: yet another symbol of male frailty to juxtapose against Elizabeth’s continual, steadfast reign. He’s both the love of her life and her main antagonist, continually distracting her from her job and threatening the family with disgrace, if not outright republicanism.