This summer, in reaction to the latest news cycle that had been packed with news of President Trump, CNN aired a segment that attempted to summarize the administration’s recent—and many—doings. “Trump, in the last four weeks,” the anchor Brooke Baldwin said—at this point she took a big breath to prepare for all the things she was about to list for her viewers—“fires his chief strategist, fires his chief of staff, hires a new one, hires a new communications director, fires him, hires a new one, his fourth in seven months … ” The segment continued on like that for more than two minutes, update after update, reminder after reminder, the list of it all scrolling next to Baldwin on a split screen as she read: not a contextualization of presidential activities so much as an indictment of them. At one point Baldwin paused, dramatically, to take a drink of water, as off-camera producers laughed at her joke. Tragedy, comedy, and farce, all rolled into one.

That segment aired in August, or—according to the very specific form of time-dilation that has occurred in 2017—approximately 15.2 months ago. I’ve thought back to it many times this month, though, while reading through all the lists and rankings and collections that are such a traditional element of this time of year—works of journalism that try in their own way to do what CNN was endeavoring, ostensibly, to do this summer: to summarize. To contextualize. To take a messy world and make some sense of it. CNN was attempting to take a month and put it in relief; the end-of-year articles—all those Mosts and Worsts and Favorites and Tops and Bests and Bests of the Bests and People of the Year—are aiming to do the same with the year that has been. There is a certain falsity to all of those lists, sure (and not merely because so many of them are published in early December, which is a pretty severe insult to all the days remaining in the month whose events will go unacknowledged): The lists are, overall, subjective things masquerading as objective ones. They suggest logic where there is only taste, order where there is, in reality, only a cluttered world of jumbled truths. And yet. I love reading them. I love comparing them. I love arguing with them. And this year, in particular, I have appreciated the simple fact of their existence. Because this year—this is what CNN was acknowledging and mocking, those eons ago in August—was a year of chaos, and a year of glut. It was a year in which the American media adopted, en masse, a certain Trumptropism. It was a year that found that media’s traditional measures of time itself—news cycles, informational rhythms, long-honed assumptions about the American attention span—becoming another norm that has been challenged by the Trump administration.

The nation has a kind of collective circadian state, regulated not only by national holidays and the like, but also by more quotidian forces: the workweek. The weekend. This year, however, has brought one more force: the presidential body. One man’s moods. One man’s rhythms. He couldn’t sleep last night. He was up early enough to watch Fox & Friends. He is grouchy today. And, so, for many Americans, 2017 has amounted to a permanent kind of jet lag: bodily schedules misaligned with social ones. There is so much happening, always. There is so much to know, unceasingly. There is so much that won’t be known. Which is also to say that there is so much that won’t be paid attention to. If one of the functions of the American media is to give order to the world’s messiness, to help people make determinations about what—and who—deserves their attention and care, 2017 was the year in which that ordering function lost some of its stability. Tweet by presidential tweet. Comment by presidential comment. The structures ceded themselves to the leader; they bent, obligingly, to his whims. As Farhad Manjoo, a technology columnist at The New York Times, wrote earlier this year, Trump “has taken up semipermanent residence on every outlet of any kind, political or not. He is no longer just the message. In many cases, he has become the medium, the ether through which all other stories flow.” And, so: All those Saturday-morning tweets, met with dutiful assessments by indignation-weary hosts on cable news. All those Friday-evening news dumps—which have long been standard practice in American politics, but which have occurred with a striking new ferocity over the past year. All the chaos. All the instability. All the shocks to the system. The great promise Trump made to Americans has also been his—and, consequently, our—great peril: that anything might happen, at any moment. There are no schedules, no protocols, no time for every purpose under heaven. The president, today, might decide to mock a nuclear-armed dictator. He might pick a petty fight. He might play golf.