Which is to say that, 15 years ago, the author who turned gender essentialism into a lucrative brand published a book insisting that the essentialism extended to a setting that claimed—and by law enforced—its opposite. The myth of the gender-transcendent workplace was just that. The natural differences between men and women, Gray suggested—the differences, that is, between ostensibly heterosexual men and heterosexual women, as Gray defined them—would, if given insufficient respect and attention, undermine attempts at professional egalitarianism. And so Mars and Venus in the Workplace, precisely in its cheery conviction that men and women were, by biological fiat, elegantly distinct, claimed to expose the challenges of true equality. The book is careful not to travel too far down evolutionary biology’s rocky road—“throughout Mars and Venus in the Workplace, as you discover the many differences between men and women, it doesn’t suggest that all men are one way and all women are another”—but the premise here is the same as the one that animates the other books: difference, fetishized. Distance, assumed. Mars and Venus in the Workplace reads, today, as a quaint anachronism. In that, it is both a reminder of how much progress has been made within the space of 15 years and, indeed, how much distance is left to be traveled. What’s most striking about In the Workplace—beyond, that is, how thoroughly the book works to sell itself and its brand, even in pages that have already been bought (there are several pages at the end reminding readers of other books in the series, each available by calling 1-888-MARSVENUS)—is how little the book engages with the ideas that have today become so thoroughly mainstreamed: about the structures of power that have allowed harassment to flourish, undetected and ignored, for so long. About, indeed, the gendered nature of the structures themselves. For a book that borrows its defining metaphor from the solar system, there is exceptionally little attention paid to the systems that shape human interaction here on Earth.

Gray does acknowledge, in cheerful asides, that women have been, essentially, visitors in professional environments shaped by men; he returns, however, again and again, to the Mars/Venus framework and its easy—and exculpatory—binaries. And he suggests, again and again, that the way to create a more equitable work environment is not for managers to enforce equal pay for equal work, for example, or for companies to make a point of promoting women to positions of leadership—these are political concerns, and there is no place for politics on Venus or Mars—but rather for men to appreciate women’s tendency to collaborate. And for women, at the same time, to appreciate men’s tendency to compete. For men to be more tolerant of women’s relative chattiness. And for women to accommodate men’s relative surliness. “Men Go to Their Caves and Women Talk” is the title of Chapter 5. “Rules Are From Mars, Manners Are From Venus” is the title of Chapter 8. The list of “101 Ways for Women to Score Points With Men” occupies several pages of In the Workplace; many more are taken up with “101 Ways to Score Points With a Woman.” (The lack of consistency in those otherwise parallel headings—the male point of view, in the latter, so thoroughly taken for granted—is itself, of course, revealing.) It’s not that In the Workplace’s insights overall are fully self-defeating, or that there’s no explanatory value in metaphors or frameworks or even, for that matter, absurdly sweeping generalizations. The book, in the most generous reading, emphasizes empathy—and the value, socially and professionally and morally, of making an honest effort to understand what drives another person. This is self-help that is unusually, and usefully, other-directed. And yet empathy without a broader vision is necessarily—perniciously—limited. In the Workplace is not a book about the power of policy, or indeed about the cultural forces that help to shape the decisions people make about their careers; it is much smaller than that. It is much more myopic than that. The book pays fealty to intractable facts of biology. It cannot see beyond them. It is an atlas that shrugs: Mars here, Venus there. The solar system itself? That is not the point. That is not the brand.