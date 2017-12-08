“I was loved for a minute, then I was hated, then I was just a punchline,” Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie) tells the camera in I, Tonya, summing up the life cycle of a scandalous public figure with pithy efficiency. She was once a competitive ice skater with serious promise, becoming the first American woman to land the notoriously hard triple axel jump in competition. She was a misfit in a cloistered world, performing routines to songs like ZZ Top’s “Sleeping Bag” and the Jurassic Park theme rather than placid classical music. And, of course, she was at the center of the sport’s most shocking incident of all time: the 1994 attack on her teammate Nancy Kerrigan orchestrated in part by Harding’s ex-husband Jeff Gillooly.

Craig Gillespie’s (The Finest Hours, Lars and the Real Girl) biopic makes the assault on Kerrigan its centerpiece, but it also examines Harding as a larger symbol of how classist, sexist, and image-obsessed celebrity culture can be. As played by Robbie, Harding is brash and foul-mouthed, but she’s also a victim of her own fame and of a judgmental audience. Robbie’s performance is undoubtedly sympathetic to Harding as she experiences widespread shaming in the aftermath of the Kerrigan attack. But I, Tonya too often feels glib and glancing, holding the public responsible for many of the easy assumptions and narrative shortcuts the film itself indulges in while telling Harding’s story.

The movie (written by Steven Rogers) is “based on irony-free, wildly contradictory, totally true interviews with Tonya Harding and Jeff Gillooly,” it announces in its opening title card. Harding and Gillooly (Sebastian Stan) narrate straight to camera, reminiscing on their violent marriage and Harding’s rise and fall in the early 1990s, as if they’re in a particularly grim episode of The Office. Harding is played as hard-bitten and unrepentant, while Gillooly is soft-spoken and full of denials, seemingly remorseful about what happened to his ex-wife’s career but denying her claims that he hit her throughout their relationship.

Gillespie treats Gillooly’s alleged spousal abuse with chilling mundanity; Gillooly will be sweet or goofy with Harding in one moment, and furious or abusive in the next. At the same time, the film tries to poke fun at the he-said, she-said nature of the relationship. “This is bullshit, I never did this,” Harding says to the camera as she chases her husband around the house with a shotgun. It’s hard to know when to laugh and when to gasp in horror, and Gillespie himself only sometimes seems to know.