The rapper’s attempts to troll Donald Trump come at the end of a year of political pop, some of it as clunky as his.

Now comes Eminem openly courting the president’s scorn—and not getting it. Perhaps the mission was inherently futile as he, unlike the other entertainers to be wielded as cultural wedges by Trump, is a white male. Still, the rapper doubled down with last week’s No. 1 album, Revival, an unwieldy, largely joyless, multi-front effort that, among other things, encapsulates what made protest music in 2017 work—or, depending on the desired result, not work. There’s a song called “Offended,” in which Eminem makes like Eminem is supposed to and spills his most vile thoughts. So: “Like Bill Cosby at will, popping a pill then spill Oxys in Jill’s coffee.” And: vulgar come-ons to Melania and Ivanka Trump and Kellyanne Conway. Another track, “Framed,” joins the rapper’s corpus of serial-killer roleplay songs: “How the fuck is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car?” The first purpose of these songs is to provoke, a fact he cops to on “Offended” with the line, “Till I get the President to respond, my pen and pencil is a missile launcher.” Can anyone listen to thirst for attention this undisguised and not feel a bit uncomfortable for the creator? But airing bloodthirsty, rude, and evil thoughts about politics can be more than simply a trolling move. Eminem’s wordplay is less spectacular than it’s been before, but if you want to marvel you can (he lost me on the album’s second track, which is built around a really dopy simile: “I started from the bottom / Like a snowman, ground-up”). Moreover, you can hear him work out some seriously dark thoughts—kind of like Madonna was doing at the Women’s March.

This year’s most drastic example in the genre of performative gruesomeness: Tim Heidecker’s Too Dumb for Suicide, a surrealist comedian’s collection of easy-listening songs—think the Eagles and Jimmy Buffett—about such topics as Trump dying by execution, plane crash, colonic rupture, and heart attack caused by him eating deregulated chicken. Some of the songs are genuinely funny, more of them are genuinely disturbing, and all aim their animus both at Trump the individual and at what he stands for. The album doesn’t fix anything, but it does leave no doubts about how its creator feels—and, in a way, about just how deeply Trump has unsettled the country.

A different protest mode can be seen in Revival’s promo single “Untouchable,” an itchy, overwritten epic about race in America. In the verses, Eminem’s speaking from the perspective of a racist white cop, taunting “black boy, black boy”; in the choruses, he’s yammering that racist white cops never get punished. Eminem comes off as a devoted Howard Zinn student, questioning the country’s very identity: “Home of the brave is still racist ‘ville / So this whole nation feels like a plantation field / In a country that claims that its foundation was based on United States ideals / That had its Natives killed.” In the way it intricately spells out political ideas, “Untouchable” is an example of a type of protest song that rappers, in particular, can attempt. An Eminem disciple, Joyner Lucas, recently landed a viral conversation piece with “I’m Not Racist,” a verbose, hypothetical duel between a Trump-supporting white man and an anti-Trump black man. Ice-T opened “No Lives Matter” by his enduringly dyspeptic rock group Body Count with a political spiel, sans music.

Such songs, well-intentioned and sweated-over as they are, can be tedious, as protest music is often parodied as being. They also riskily presume that listeners who disagree with the artist’s worldview will be willing to sit through the song. Eminem has more of a right to that presumption than most, given that his fanbase definitely includes a few disaffected white male Michiganders who may have helped wing the election. Then again, for his BET spot, the rapper more or less asked those people to tune him out permanently. The better works of rap-as-political-argument this year also were rap-as-memoir and rap-as-entertainment: much of Joey Bada$$’s All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ album, much of Kendrick Lamar’s Damn, 21 Savage’s “Nothin New,” Vince Staples’s “BagBak,” and other pissed-and-personal works. None of those examples made their points all that subtly, but they didn’t feel like they were putting message first, story second. The result was that fans put them on repeat as they would any other song by the artist, a first step to protest music that endures.

There’s a third political-song type on Revival as well: “Like Home,” a down-the-middle inspirational ballad aiming to land an op-ed near the top of the charts. Between keening choruses sung by Alicia Keys, Eminem’s verses include both standard-issue disses about the president using spray tan and resembling Hitler, and earnest attempts at argumentation: “Why you think he banned transgenders from the military with a tweet? He’s tryin’ to divide us.” Piano tinkles ever-more-loudly, and then Keys erupts with a line meant to claim the patriotic mantle for the resistance: “Here’s to the land that made me.” Is that goosebumps you’re feeling, or the flush of embarrassment?