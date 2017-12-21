In Alexander Payne’s Downsizing, there’s a solution for everything. Can’t keep up with your bills? Worried about your carbon footprint? Seeking a way to shake up the mindless reverie of your job, your marriage, or your day-to-day routine? There’s a (literally) one-size-fits-all answer. At the beginning of the film, a kindly Norwegian scientist named Dr. Asbjørnsen (Rolf Lassgård) invents a way to shrink people to a height of about five inches, presenting his discovery to the world as a way to stave off climate change by producing far less pollution and waste. It’s a noble idea that quickly, and unsurprisingly, becomes the latest lifestyle fad.

Payne (and his co-writer and frequent collaborator Jim Taylor) clearly set out to make a social satire of staggering ambition. Downsizing is a strange sci-fi fable filled with shrink-ray special effects and the bizarre production-design details of the tiny world it mostly takes place in. But it’s also the sort of movie Payne likes to make, which is to say it follows a mediocre man (played by Matt Damon) trying to find where he belongs and learning important, if understated, lessons about humanity in the process. If Payne had landed the mix of genres, Downsizing could have been a masterpiece. Spoiler (small print not required): He does not.

The utter anonymity of Damon in the lead role is Problem A. He plays Paul Safranek, a listless Nebraskan physical therapist with all the charisma of a pot of off-white paint who turns to downsizing to spice up his life. Yes, Payne’s films (like About Schmidt, The Descendants, and Nebraska) are often about Midwestern men in the grip of middle-aged malaise, but Damon goes so far as to make his character seem practically comatose. Why does Paul want to shrink himself? Because his life is boring. What happens after he shrinks himself? His life stays boring.

The first half hour of the film (which is quite long at 135 minutes) focuses on the alluring pitch of downsizing. When you’re five inches tall, everything costs next to nothing, since your material needs are so much smaller. You’re saving the planet, because you produce so little waste. And you’re still a citizen who can vote and even attend parties (as long as someone’s kind enough to carry you around in a miniature box). There’s one major catch, though: Once you shrink, there’s no way to reverse the process.