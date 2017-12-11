In fiction-writing—before characters can be developed, before plots can be sketched, before tensions can be introduced, and attendant arcs molded and stretched—the author must first make a series of much more basic decisions: How will the story be told? Who, in the context of the story itself, will tell it? Who will be given a person and a voice within this hermetic little universe? Who will not? Why? Why not? These are the defining cosmological questions of every work of fiction, the ones that will shape everything else that comes to exist in the author’s—and the story’s—manufactured universe. Kristen Roupenian, in “Cat Person,” the New Yorker short story that has been, and continues to be, going viral, selected as her storyteller a classic, third-person omniscient narrator: the Godlike entity, seeing all and telling some. Roupenian—the subsidiary, and yet much more complicated decision—then focused her narrator’s attentions entirely on the perspective of her protagonist, a 20-year-old college student named Margot. It is from Margot’s perspective—the perspective as filtered through this particular story’s author-God—that Roupenian’s story unfolds: Margot meets a man named Robert, several years her senior, and then successively flirts with him, texts with him, goes on a date with him, sleeps with him, and, finally, breaks up with him. Related Story A Viral Short Story for the #MeToo Moment (Robert, for his part—the name is appropriately bland, especially next to that of Roupenian’s Tenenbaum-reminiscent protagonist—functions, through all this, as something of a cypher: Readers come to know him only through the refractive lens of Margot’s mind.) “Cat Person” is a good and striking story: one so resonant with the current moment, indeed, that many people, receiving and then sharing the viral story on social media, seemed to interpret Roupenian’s work of short fiction not as fiction at all, but rather as a personal “essay,” a factory issue of the first-person industrial complex. Rather than hovering in the realm of high-brow escapism, the story dives down with the rest of us in the muck of our messy lives: confusing social signals, the ambiguity of a heart-eyes emoji, the self seen through the eyes of the other, the sex that is bad but not quantifiably Bad. And, so, its third-person narration notwithstanding, many readers interpreted Roupenian’s singular story not as a story at all, but rather as a kind of memoir. It Happened to Me—even though, manifestly, it did not.

“Cat Person" has been widely interpreted as a literary adjunct to the latest #MeToo moment: a story that, in its insistent emphasis on the sexual experience of a woman—in its exploration of the gray areas of sexual consent—conveys an experience that is, indeed, relatable to many women. The category error assigned to Roupenian’s story, though, also has something to say about #MeToo. So many of American culture’s creaky misogynies, after all, leak over into fiction. There’s the wearying, and longstanding, mandate for writers to create female characters who are likable. (Claire Messud: “If you’re reading to find friends, you’re in deep trouble.”) And the common tendency to dismiss the literary products of women writing about women’s lives as “chick lit.” But there’s also the fact that women writers’ characters are often simply assumed to be autobiographical, as if their authors are not possessed of enough moral imagination to create characters who are fully fictionalized. While male authors tend to be given the luxury of fiction—Jonathan Franzen will say what he wants in a New York Times op-ed, and his work will still be evaluated on its own terms in that paper’s Book Review—women are often not afforded that basic professional courtesy. Wallace Stegner, in a 1990 interview with The Paris Review, noted that “the kind of roman à clef reading determining biographical facts in fiction is not a good way to read. Read the fiction.” Jami Attenberg put it more personally, and more bluntly, in The New York Times earlier this year: “Stop Reading My Fiction as the Story of My Life.”

Roupenian is an author who is, apologies to Barthes, very much alive—and available for interviews that are charming, intelligent, and illuminating. She has been explaining the story—its genesis, its creation process, its point—as the story has gone viral around her. She has been annotating the story even as people have been reading it: a book club in real time, with the author herself. In one way this is another very internet-ish thing—the author of the text and the reader of the text, flattened into each other—but in another way it serves as a kind of insistence on Roupenian’s part: She has emphasized, in interviews, the work of the story, the craft of it: “The story was inspired by a small but nasty encounter I had with a person I met online,” she notes. And “I liked writing Robert’s side of the conversation ... in part because I felt like I was his analogue as a writer.” And “the first draft of the story came fairly easily—I wrote it in a feverish burst.” Fiction, fiction, fiction. I, I, I. All of that is its own kind of subtle pushback against “chick lit” and “it happened to me.” “Cat Person” insists that a story can be fiction and feminine at the same time. Here, after all, is a deeply flawed woman—Margot is as withholding of empathy as she is eager to receive it—imagined by a woman author. Here is a sex scene that plays out with Updike-ian cringeiness, told from the woman’s point of view. Here are so many small subversions—among them a work of fiction gone viral. And among them, too, the author of that fiction talking about her craft in a way that claims it as literature. The story didn’t happen to Roupenian, she insists. She happened to it.