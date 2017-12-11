The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s selections, including The Shape of Water, The Post, and Lady Bird, set off an Oscar race with no clear frontrunner.

The Golden Globe nominations were announced Monday morning, kicking off what looks to be a genuinely chaotic Oscar season with no discernible frontrunner for Best Picture. Several potential contenders featured prominently, including Steven Spielberg’s The Post, Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, and Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird. There was also a surprising slew of nominations for Ridley Scott’s upcoming drama All the Money in the World, which has been in the news largely because it went through drastic reshoots to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer after the former was accused of sexual assault by multiple men. The Globes’ film nominations have significant bearing on the Oscar race despite the comparative anonymity of the 90-member Hollywood Foreign Press Association (who vote on the awards). The group also handed out a typically eclectic mix of television nominations, concentrating on buzzy favorites like Big Little Lies, This Is Us, and Stranger Things as well as brand new shows like SMILF, The Good Doctor, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The awards ceremony will be broadcast on NBC Sunday, January 7, and will be hosted by Seth Meyers. Related Story How Will the Oscars Reflect This Moment in Hollywood? By a simple tally of nominations, the biggest winner was The Shape of Water, del Toro’s grown-up fairytale about a woman who falls in love with an amphibious being trapped in an underground lab. It got seven Globe nominations: Picture, Director, Screenplay, Score, Best Actress for Sally Hawkins, Best Supporting Actor for Richard Jenkins, and Best Supporting Actress for Octavia Spencer. Right behind it was the dark drama Three Billboards and the resolutely topical newspaper biopic The Post with six nominations apiece. The Post, which will be released in time for Christmas, has drawn attention for its present-day parallels, though it follows The Washington Post’s legal battle to publish the Pentagon Papers in 1971. The Globes clearly responded to the film’s message: Spielberg has pitched the movie, which he made with comparative speed, as a parable of the news media standing up to a bullying White House. It’s also a tale about the struggles of being a woman in a male-dominated boardroom (the story is centered on the Post publisher Katharine Graham, played by Meryl Streep). Meanwhile, the voters’ love for All the Money in the World, which got three nominations (Director, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actor), may have been similarly inspired by the recent dramatic stories surrounding its production.

The rest of the drama nominees featured major players like Luca Guadagnino’s sumptuous romance Call Me by Your Name and the war epic Dunkirk (both of which received three nominations including for Best Picture). Other contenders like Mudbound, Darkest Hour, The Florida Project, and Molly’s Game were only able to snap up one or two nominations each. In the “comedy or musical” category, Lady Bird dominated on the back of rave reviews, as did two other films that straddle the line between comedy and drama, Craig Gillespie’s biopic I, Tonya and Jordan Peele’s horror satire Get Out. The Globes also gave a bunch of expected nominations to the Hugh Jackman–starring circus musical The Greatest Showman, which helped shut out the smaller contender The Big Sick. The TV categories tend to be a stranger mix, given that the Globes come in the middle of the industry’s season (the Emmys, the more prestigious TV awards, are conveniently awarded in September ). As such, the Globes often seek to anoint new stars and shows, as well as TV movies and miniseries that feature global stars. So there was a lot of predictable love for Big Little Lies, Feud: Bette and Joan, and The Wizard of Lies, all of which starred Oscar-winning actors, but surprising nods went to new shows like Showtime’s SMILF, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and USA’s The Sinner. Streaming TV maintained a strong presence with nominations going to Netflix’s GLOW, Stranger Things, Master of None, and The Crown, as well as Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Amazon’s I Love Dick.

The full list of nominees: Best Picture, Drama Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Best Actor, Drama Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq. Best Actress, Drama Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World Best Picture, Comedy/Musical The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird Best Actor, Comedy/Musical Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out Best Actress, Comedy/Musical Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes Best Supporting Actor Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Best Supporting Actress Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water Best Director Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post