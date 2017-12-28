Sophie Gilbert and David Sims will be discussing the new season of Netflix’s Black Mirror, considering alternate episodes. The reviews contain spoilers; don’t read further than you’ve watched. See all of their coverage here. When Black Mirror’s third season premiered in late 2016, it began with “Nosedive,” a wrenchingly comical episode about the horrors of a connected world, where every interaction or transaction with another person is rated and judged on social media. Its fourth season begins with an opposite horror: a hermetically sealed world, disconnected from the rest of the internet, a sci-fi fantasy perversely controlled by one man. In “Nosedive,” escaping the online universe was the goal; in “USS Callister,” it’s the opposite. Credit to the show’s creator, Charlie Brooker (who co-wrote this episode with William Bridges): He can conjure nightmares from anywhere. What I liked most about “USS Callister,” which makes for an exceptionally strong start to this new season, was the nasty, winking twist of its set-up. Our sad-sack protagonist, Robert Daly has the profile of a misunderstood nice guy. He’s an unheralded genius at his job, where he created an online gaming world that his publicity-minded boss Walton (Jimmi Simpson) takes all the credit for. He’s shy and retiring, he’s played by the adorable Jesse Plemons (Landry from Friday Night Lights!), and he spends his nights fantasizing that he’s the great Captain Daly of his favorite show, Space Fleet, using the high-end tech he invented, a forehead-mounted brain-projection chip.

But even though the '60s-era Star Trek knockoff he's playacting seems chintzy and harmless, there are signs of creepiness from the get-go, with Daly treating not one but both of his female crew members to a passionate kiss at the end of another "episode." After a friendly interaction with Nanette (Cristin Milioti), a new employee at work, things go from creepy to truly disturbing, as Daly steals her DNA from a used coffee cup and creates a digital version of her within his Space Fleet program.

Nanette is now the ship's science officer, clad in the familiar miniskirt and go-go boots of that kitschy decade; but more importantly, she's trapped. Unlike the online multiplayer game Daly invented, this program is walled off from the rest of the internet to serve as his private playground. Nanette and other co-workers are Daly's ensemble cast, and anytime he enters the program, they have to shower him with obsequious praise as he acts out his childish fantasies. Apart from that, they're stuck in the program, with nothing to do except wait for their tyrannical master to return. Any Black Mirror episode is going to invite comparison to the real-life excesses, and dangers, of the tech world; prior entries, like Season 2's "The Waldo Moment" and "White Bear," seemed outlandish when they debuted but harrowingly apt now. "USS Callister" is darkly funny and at times delightfully surreal (these computer versions of the crew lack genitalia, giving them a Ken-doll physique). But it's also a knowing satire of the male power fantasy that's been playing out online since the dawn of the internet, and that seemed to go from bad to worse in 2017.