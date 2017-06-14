Sophie Gilbert and David Sims will be discussing the new season of Netflix’s Black Mirror, considering alternate episodes. The reviews contain spoilers; don’t read further than you’ve watched. See all of their coverage here.

“Hang the DJ” might have been my favorite episode of the season. Yes, it hits you over the head with the metaphor, but it’s such a perfect deployment of Charlie Brooker’s skills: relatable comedy, subtle sci-fi, melancholy British fatalism about life and love. Plus the two leads (neither of whom I knew) were just so charming together. The final mind-blowing, world-expanding twist at the end worked for me; since the metaphor for dating algorithms was so obvious already, why not make it literal? That might have been the season’s high point in my book, but the next entry, “Metalhead,” still marked a necessary tonal shift.

Anytime I load an episode of a weighty Netflix drama, nothing makes me happier than when I see a 40-minute running time. Of all my complaints about Peak TV, the biggest is how indulgent so many creators have become, and how overlong they make their shows as a result. So I’m almost automatically inclined to give “Metalhead” a good review, considering how taut its storytelling is. Beyond that, though, it was also an example of something I’d love to see Black Mirror do more and more if it continues after this season—a straightforward piece of genre television, largely lacking in twists or gimmicks.

“Metalhead” was written by Brooker and directed by David Slade, a stylish visual craftsman who’s been behind some of the best-looking TV of recent memory, including Hannibal and American Gods. Slade got his start in music videos, and it shows in the crisp black-and-white photography of “Metalhead” and its spare, frightening world design. The story is set in a post-apocalyptic Britain of some sort, mostly taking place on the sweeping Scottish moors. We’re not told what ruined the world or why it is the way it is, nor do we need to know. This is just an eye-popping tale of survival, pitting an empty-handed woman, Bella (Maxine Peake) against some lingering remnant of a technological police state.

The titular “Metalhead” is a “dog,” a terrier-sized cybernetic drone that roves around on little feet and shoots and stabs anyone it comes across without remorse. This drone can hack any door or computer with a USB key; it also has a little bit of trouble climbing things. Apart from that, it doesn’t have any discernible motivation or personality; it’s just a faceless enemy for our hero to do battle with.