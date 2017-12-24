The biggest accomplishment of the fourth season of Black Mirror, set to be released Friday on Netflix, is that for the first time the dystopian speculative anthology series takes its manifold anxieties about humanity’s future and smooshes them together into a single thematic tube. Past episodes have tackled vigilante justice and reality television, social-media shaming and pickup artistry, internet surveillance and war, all warped slightly by fictional, but plausible, technology. But tech itself isn’t Black Mirror’s Big Bad. We are: a species prone to grandiose dreams of easier lives, embracing dubious, untested ways to get there. The show is a series of disturbing parables about how ill-equipped we are to deal with the quick and thoughtless ways we’re changing the world.

There have been hints in the past that Black Mirror is more than just unconnected vignettes, and that the dramatically divergent worlds of the show somehow exist in the same universe. The fourth season, without spoiling it, makes this supposition absolute. The neon, authoritarian prison of “15 Million Merits” belongs in the same fictional milieu as the more naturalistic (but no less terrifying) “Shut Up and Dance.” The pastel-colored, dopamine-twitchy Insta-world of “Nosedive” is related to the brutal, revenge-fantasy theme park of “White Bear.” Charlie Brooker, the former video-game journalist and satirist who created Black Mirror, doesn’t suggest how these links might make sense, or why his slightly futuristic landscape doesn’t seem to be plagued by any of the other pressing issues humankind is currently wrestling with, like climate change or overpopulation or poverty. Black Mirror is a kind of simulation, a test environment to explore the many, many ways we could doom ourselves.

The six new episodes of the show have a unifying theme (with the exception of “Metalhead,” a tense, maddening thriller shot in black and white that’s the shortest episode of the bunch at 42 minutes). They’re concerned with digital consciousness—what it means to connect our brains directly to the cloud. “Crocodile” explores the ramifications of this in a similar fashion to the first-season episode “The Entire History of You.” “Arkangel” imagines a new technology that affords parents greater insight into what their kids are experiencing. Other episodes consider a phenomenon the show has mulled before: the ability to copy a human soul, turning cloned consciousnesses into digital slaves. Our Siris, our selves.

What can it mean, this sudden coalescence of disparate dystopian concerns into a single form? In execution, the fourth series is remarkably patchy, even with the abundance of resources and talent that arrived with Black Mirror’s move (after its second season) from the British network Channel 4 to Netflix. As a body of work it’s more interesting than satisfying, although “USS Callister,” the standout episode, is spectacular, while “Hang the DJ” has the kind of winning optimism that made Season 3’s Emmy-winning “San Junipero” such a hit. The cast and crew involved this time around range from Jodie Foster (who directed “Arkangel”) to Jesse Plemons to Andrea Riseborough to David Slade. But the problem now is the writing. Some episodes (“Crocodile”) sacrifice plausibility and character development for tenuous moralizing that ultimately makes no sense. Others (“Arkangel”) are predictable at best and sometimes tediously bleak.