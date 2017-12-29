Sophie Gilbert and David Sims will be discussing the new season of Netflix’s Black Mirror, considering alternate episodes. The reviews contain spoilers; don’t read further than you’ve watched. See all of their coverage here.

Sophie, I agree on “Arkangel,” which I initially admired for its indie-movie approach, though it couldn’t follow through on the advantages of that form. For the episode to work, I needed to be invested in the mother-daughter relationship, which Jodie Foster’s direction tried to enhance—the story was very light on dramatics and pretty real. But then the technology kept those characters so separate (as part of the helicopter-parent metaphor) that the whole narrative became a bit of a chore for me, especially as Charlie Brooker’s script spent so much time working out the dark intricacies of the guardian chip.

Still, I didn’t hate “Arkangel”; I just felt there was untapped potential to its premise. But I don’t know if I’ve ever been as frustrated by an episode of Black Mirror as I was by “Crocodile,” a miserable hour that left me both emotionally and intellectually unfulfilled. I’d be willing to venture that my appetite for pure nihilism has diminished in recent years—partly because so many shows have explored that territory in the prestige-TV era, and partly because the real world has felt so bleak of late. But I don’t think that was my only problem with “Crocodile.” It is, undoubtedly, relentlessly depressing. And yet it also didn’t seem to have much of a deeper point.

There are two parallel storylines running in “Crocodile.” The first is a frightening psychological thriller with the atmosphere of a Nordic noir, following Mia (Andrea Riseborough), an architect who keeps finding herself in harrowing situations. First, in the episode’s prologue, she kills someone in a hit-and-run accident while driving down a snowy path with a man (Andrew Gower). They dispose of the body and forget about it, but as with any I Know What You Did Last Summer scenario, the guilt eventually catches up to them, or to him, at least: He tells her years later that he’s going to confess as an act of repentance. So Mia ends up killing him too, to protect herself.

Riseborough is a wonderful actress—she was so great as Billie Jean King’s girlfriend Marilyn Barnett in Battle of the Sexes this year—and she almost sold me on Mia’s abrupt descent into darkness early on in this episode. Covering up the hit-and-run death is an act of desperation, but the second murder is a more calculated piece of self-preservation. Riseborough excels at suggesting hidden depths to her characters, but even then I struggled to believe Mia would make this ghastly decision just to save her own skin. That’s a problem, because before the episode is over, she has to repeat that choice again—and again.