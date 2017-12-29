Sophie Gilbert and David Sims will be discussing the new season of Netflix’s Black Mirror, considering alternate episodes. The reviews contain spoilers; don’t read further than you’ve watched. See all of their coverage here.

David, I loved “USS Callister”—it’s my favorite of all the new episodes. You’re smart to observe how it starts with this mopey cliché of a lonely coder, encouraging you to sympathize with him, and then flips it on its head, showing the darkness of his walled-in fantasy world. It’s also interesting how the technology in the episode appears to nod back to “White Christmas” and its cookies. Black Mirror seems as compelled by the idea of the carbon-copied soul as ever, but if it was surprisingly bullish about the concept in “San Junipero,” “USS Callister” reinforces the argument that humans are too frail to be trusted with such godlike powers—that they’re inevitably going to abuse them.

I was excited for “Arkangel,” which combines a potent premise—see what your kid is seeing!—with Jodie Foster, who directs, and Rosemarie DeWitt, who stars. But it feels like one of those lightbulb ideas of Charlie Brooker’s that sputters and dies in the execution, a bit like last season’s “Playtest.” The episode opens by illustrating every parent’s worst fear: Marie (DeWitt) gives birth to a baby, Sara, and for a few frantic seconds she believes the baby is dead, until she hears it start to cry. A few years later it happens again when Sara, now an adorable 3-year-old, disappears at the playground, sparking a neighborhood-wide search and an emotional meltdown from Marie until she’s found. The tension is excruciating in these moments, and the lo-fi, indie feel Foster gives the episode captures the terrible ordinariness of the situation.

After this playground panic, Marie elects to try “Arkangel,” a new kind of electronic chip wired painlessly into Sara’s brain that allows her mother to see what she’s seeing, to pinpoint her location at any time, and to blur out things that might elevate Sara’s cortisol levels, like a local dog who barks when she walks past. Again, the technology nods back to “White Christmas,” in which people can blur out other humans they don’t want to see, and where convicted criminals like Jon Hamm’s character appear with a bright red aura to signal their potential danger to the community. In “Arkangel,” Marie and the Arkangel installer repeatedly emphasize how safe the technology is, how it’s been tested, and that all it signifies is an increased sense of security.

But it’s obvious from the start that things can only go wrong. Brooker and his co-showrunner Annabel Jones excel at capturing the shiny, pristine allure of new products: the ritual unboxing of an unopened device, and the tiny endorphin kick that comes from sliding off the packaging and switching it on. The Arkangel comes with the requisite tablet and serene notification chimes, but it has other implications that aren’t so soothing. Sara’s bullied at school by friends who call her a “chiphead”; it’s implied that her device stunts her emotional growth, since anything stressful or harmful is blurred out of her field of vision, including her grandfather’s heart attack. And Marie gets too attached to her new omniscience, which leads a therapist to tell her to turn it off. But her maternal desire to keep tabs on her child is stimulated again when a teenage Sara (Brenna Harding) begins to sneak out.