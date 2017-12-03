The redemption of Billy Bush is fascinating, certainly, but it, too, is a story for another day. Because what’s most striking about the op-ed the former news anchor has published is that it explores, in much more detail than the American public is used to encountering, the tricky dynamics of complicity when it comes to harassment. For all the current talk about #MeToo and public apologies and belated reckonings, we have—in general—done very little work when it comes to considering the network effects of harassment: the way each moment of abuse radiates out, to bystanders and colleagues and friends and family, the way each one affects victims’ confidence and careers, the way all of them together insinuate themselves on the messages sent from the highest levels of the American media. So, yes, “he said it,” Bush announces at the outset—that he would need to say so at all is indicative of the epistemic state of 2017—but then he moves on to explore the more meaningful thing: the guilt he himself bears, as a reactive bystander, for enabling the commentary that was, it seems ever more clear, anything but “locker-room talk.” It’s atonement in the form of an op-ed: an act of contrition, written in an appropriately confessional tone, that considers how it was that Bush managed to be both a victim of Trump’s misogyny and an enabler of it. Bush was, in the tape, at once passive and active, his crime not so much a sin of commission or a sin of omission as it was a kind of third-way affront: a sin of permission. Bush encouraged. Bush calculated. Bush laughed. Bush talked about “the Donald” and “the Bushy” and “the legs.”

It has, in recent weeks, become something of a parlor game among the American media to analyze the apologies of the men felled by the “Weinstein effect.” (On Friday, The New York Times collected some of the more high-profile of the apologies and then republished them on one long-scrolling web page, its staffers picking particular sections and sentences and words to annotate.) The game is necessary and urgent, to be sure—the language used in each apology will set the tone for the norms that will settle into place in response to whatever changes may come because of #MeToo—and it also serves tends to highlight the cynical consistency of each public statement: Devastated to learn, sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused, I’d thought I was pursuing shared feelings, a different memory of events. Mad Libs, made maddening. But Billy Bush, who himself has a lot to apologize for, has provided something else: an apology that is also an explanation. An apology that recognizes the complexities of complicity. We Americans tend to be, as a culture, skilled at telling and reacting to individual stories, and much less good at appreciating the systems that give those stories their broader shape. That’s the case not only with matters of harassment, but also with so many other phenomena that affect American lives: The GOP tax bill is so much easier to talk about in terms of intra-party competition than it is in terms of slow-moving economic impact. It’s so much easier to analyze the individual moments of Trump’s revealed racism than it is to reckon with the racist structures that allowed him to come to office in the first place. It’s easier, too, to be outraged by each new story of sexual harassment, each new case of the Weinstein effect in action, than it is to consider that effect as a cultural, political, and economic shift. But Billy Bush has, at the outset of his attempted redemption tour, provided that rarest of things: an individual story of harassment that neatly captures the network effects of harassment. (Was I acting out of self-interest? You bet I was.) At the core of his piece, certainly, is a request for public forgiveness—Bush, the prodigal son, feted not with a fatted lamb, but with the rough equivalent in this age of mass media: a New York Times op-ed. But he is offering an apology that, through its own admission of self-interest, acknowledges the extremely complicated economics of harassment: transactions that involve not just individuals in a moment, but also systems over time. Soon as a beautiful woman shows up, he just, he takes off, Bush said, of Trump, in 2005. This always happens. Not always, though—not anymore.