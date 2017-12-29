Baker Mayfield, the senior quarterback and driving force of the No. 2–ranked Oklahoma Sooners, is both the best and most captivating player in college football. A representative—but by no means singular—display of his flair came back in the second game of the season, when the Sooners traveled east to face an Ohio State Buckeyes team that had beaten them the year before. With his team trailing by three late in the third quarter, Mayfield faked a handoff to a running back, juked around a defensive lineman, quickly reset his feet, and arced a throw past the fingertips of a defensive back and into the hands of the receiver Mykel Jones for a 42-yard gain. One play later, he rifled a touchdown pass that gave the Sooners a lead they would not relinquish. Shortly after that, Mayfield was celebrating the win with characteristic machismo: by planting an Oklahoma flag into the Buckeyes’ logo in the center of the field. On New Year’s Day, Mayfield will play either the penultimate or final game of his college career, leading OU against the Georgia Bulldogs in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff. (Reports surfaced Friday that Mayfield had come down with an illness in the week leading up to the game, though he’s still expected to play.) The sport’s biggest stage makes for a fitting exit point for one of its remarkable recent stories. Mayfield began his career as a nonscholarship walk-on at Texas Tech and will end it as perhaps the most accomplished passer in the history of a blueblood Oklahoma program. In December, he became the first former walk-on in college football history to win the Heisman Trophy. And since transferring to Oklahoma, Mayfield has harnessed his purported deficiencies—of height (6-foot-1), of athleticism (middling, by standard measurements), and of temperament (fiery, bordering on crass)—to become a nearly faultless college player. “I don’t know that I’ll ever have a player that’s as special to me as he is,” says the Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley of his quarterback.

In an era of defense-first dynasties—Alabama and Clemson will play in the other semifinal matchup, meeting in the Playoff for the third straight year—Mayfield also serves his sport at large, as an infusion of much needed fun. The three other Playoff participants rank in the top six nationally in team defense, none allowing more than 13.2 points per game, but his Sooners prefer a more high-octane style. They give up, on average, 25 points a contest while tallying 45 of their own, almost all of that scoring dependent on Mayfield’s play-by-play genius. He is an offense unto himself, a strong-armed and smart-footed master of plays both scripted and improvised. He dodges blitzes and throws bombs; his standard mode is apparent recklessness that is redeemed, at the last second, by a startling accuracy. This season, he has thrown 41 touchdowns against just five interceptions and set all-time NCAA marks with a passer rating of 203.8 (beating his own record from last season) and 11.8 yards per pass attempt. Related Story The Bleak Future of College Football If Mayfield realizes the best version of an old college-football archetype—the headstrong gunslinger—he also prompts familiar handwringing in some quarters. After his flag-planting in Ohio caused an uproar among both Buckeyes fans and the usual crop of sportsmanship watchdogs, Mayfield apologized. “I got caught up in an emotional win,” he said. “Yeah, it should’ve been something I did in the locker room. So I apologize for doing it in the middle of the field.” In November against Kansas, Mayfield threw for a tidy 257 yards and three touchdowns; but during the game, cameras found him grabbing his crotch on the sideline while screaming “Fuck you!” at the Jayhawks players who had refused to shake his hand during the pregame coin flip. “I am a competitive player, but what I did was unacceptable,” he said that evening, and this apology came with an extra punishment: Mayfield was benched for the start of the next game, his last at Oklahoma’s home stadium.