Over the next month, The Atlantic’s “And, Scene” series will delve into some of the most interesting films of the year by examining a single, noteworthy moment and unpacking what it says about 2017. Next up is Olivier Assayas’s Personal Shopper. (Read our previous entries here.) When Personal Shopper begins, Maureen Cartwright (Kristen Stewart) has been waiting a long time for a sign. A few months prior, her twin brother Lewis died from a genetic heart defect, a condition she also possesses. Both siblings were mediums, with a connection to the spirit world, and they had promised each other that “whoever died first would send the other a sign,” she explains to a friend. As she waits, Maureen works the film’s titular job, cruising around Paris on a motorcycle to buy clothes and accessories for her celebrity client. But she’s also looking for her brother anywhere she can, even spending a night at his empty former home to see if he’s returned to haunt it.

It’s when Maureen is departing on a shopping trip to London that she starts receiving strange text messages on her phone. “I know you,” reads one. For the next 15 minutes, Maureen travels on the Eurostar train in a daze, texting with an unknown person who seems to know what she’s doing and where she’s going. Is she communicating with Lewis? Another ghostly being who has somehow inhabited her phone? Or is this a more mundane, and thus even creepier, situation where someone is stalking her? Related Story Personal Shopper Is an Unusual Postmodern Ghost Story As texting, instant messaging, and other forms of digital communication have become routine, pop culture has struggled to depict them in ways that don’t feel boring or immediately dated. Olivier Assayas, the French director of films such as Irma Vep, Summer Hours, and Clouds of Sils Maria (which all feature characters who have come unstuck from normalcy in some way, and are reckoning with their place in the world) is, at age 62, not a member of the smartphone generation. But his movie Personal Shopper was the first I’ve ever seen to grapple with texting in an interesting, unpatronizing manner. “I know you And you know me You’re off to London” The messages come in line by line, disparate thoughts that range from ordinary observations to frightening, probing, personal questions. The tone of the unidentified texter is near-impossible to perceive, given how fragmented the conversation is. The entire sequence is essentially silent, as Maureen boards the Eurostar, walks up and down its hallways typing on her phone, and then disembarks in London. “Tell me something you find unsettling,” the texter asks at one point, leading to a discussion about horror films. “I’m here, I’m watching you,” comes another message as Maureen gets a coffee in the dining car.