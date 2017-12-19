In a 1961 episode of The Twilight Zone titled “It’s a Good Life,” a small town in Ohio has fallen victim to a despot. The tyrant is endlessly cosseted and indulged by his inner circle, who excessively praise everything he does (anyone who criticizes him is banished to a terrifying hinterland). He’s obsessed with television, which he bans with the exception of a noisy, chaotic show everyone’s forced to watch once a week. When he’s finally challenged, he vindictively sentences half the town to starvation, even as his associates continue to praise and placate him. The twist: The oppressor is a 6-year-old child. The episode is a lesson that bullies who are unchecked and enabled turn into monsters. How relevant is The Twilight Zone now? Consider 1962’s “One More Pallbearer,” in which a spiteful millionaire tries to force revenge on people he thinks slighted him, only to end up in a mental prison of his own delusion. Or 1964’s “The Brain Center at Whipple’s,” in which a callous manufacturer replaces his entire workforce with robots, only to be forcibly replaced by a machine himself at the request of his board. There are countless entries in Rod Serling’s groundbreaking anthology sci-fi series that seem constructed for the 21st-century world, which is presumably why there are so many ongoing efforts to reboot it. This month, a new theatrical adaptation of The Twilight Zone by Anne Washburn debuts at London’s Almeida Theatre, while a planned revival helmed by Get Out’s Jordan Peele was announced by CBS in November. Related Story How The Twilight Zone Predicted Our Paranoid Present The question is, can the show still resonate with audiences hardened by the crueler speculative stories of Black Mirror and the more intense paranoia of The X-Files? The paradox of The Twilight Zone now is that it’s steeped in nostalgia and tied up with longing for a simpler time, even though no television show has more expressly warned against the impulse of yearning for the past. Washburn’s play falls victim to this impulse, splicing different episodes together in a spoofy, winking package that generally misses the acute imaginative insight of the original. What makes The Twilight Zone so rich, and so necessary, isn’t its hammy narration or its uncanny visuals. It’s the moral framework Serling was able to disguise in stories about faraway worlds that somehow exactly reflect our own. Embedded in the show’s 156 episodes are warnings against the greed, hate, corruption, and war innate in human societies, made palatable to viewers by being filtered through a sci-fi frame. Of the eight episodes Washburn adapted into her theatrical production of The Twilight Zone, seven involve outlandish paranormal happenings. The play begins in a diner from 1961’s “Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?”: A sheriff has been alerted to a crashed UFO, and to footsteps leading toward the restaurant where a group of bus passengers wait out a storm. From there, it segues into portions of “Little Girl Lost,” where a small child gets accidentally trapped in a different dimension, “Nightmare as a Child,” where a woman’s younger self warns her of future disaster, and “Perchance to Dream,” where a man is convinced he’ll die if he falls asleep. Both the writing and Richard Jones’s direction emphasize the more absurd aspects of the source material—how a third hand mysteriously appears from an alien’s jacket, or how a man gets stuck in a swirling, terrifying carnival nightmare. “And When the Sky Was Opened,” a tense, frightening episode about three pilots who find themselves being erased from the world one by one, is played for laughs, with a recurring newspaper photo that pops up in different scenes documenting the ongoing disappearances.

Washburn’s treatment of the 1961 episode “The Shelter,” which comes in the second half of the play, is slightly different. Like many episodes in the series, the threat of nuclear apocalypse looms large. Bill Stockton (Neil Haigh), a doctor, has constructed a fallout shelter in his back yard. When a televised CONELRAD announcement warns that unidentified objects are hurtling toward New York, Stockton gathers his wife and daughter and rushes into the shelter. A neighbor pleads with Stockton to allow the family next door to join them, but there isn’t enough water, or air. Other local families arrive, also entreating Stockton to save them. The action above the shelter in which Stockton’s family is safely ensconced descends into hateful recrimination, and charged arguments over who has the most right to be saved—and who has the most right to call themselves American. The impending event sparks a conflict that brings out the worst instincts in everyone involved, and reveals how quickly society can disintegrate under pressure. When “The Shelter” aired on television, Serling’s infamous closing narration downplayed the episode’s power. “No moral, no message, no prophetic tract,” the voiceover read. “Just a simple statement of fact: For civilization to survive, the human race has to remain civilized.” But the drama is one of the more searing indictments of American society, and how “neighborly” affects and niceties often inoculate people from confronting the uglier strains of racism and resentment they secretly feel. Washburn’s play gives the scene space and time to impart its meaning to the audience, particularly after the “missiles” hurtling toward the earth are revealed to be harmless satellites, and the neighbors immediately revert to their former selves. The disconnect between private and public selves recalls Peele’s Get Out, which, like The Twilight Zone, used satire to expose the more monstrous tendencies of supposedly woke white liberal characters.