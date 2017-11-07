It’s four days until Taylor Swift’s Reputation comes out, and the singer herself has not said a word to the public about it. There has been no in-depth magazine profile of the once omnipresent star. No magazine covers. No radio station call-ins. No live stream of her addressing the world from a talk-show set—though, Tuesday, she posted some short videos letting the world know that a group of handpicked fans recently listened to the album in Swift’s own home. Maybe the journalism is still to come, under embargo until the release date. But it seeming increasingly likely that she was serious with this recent Instagram caption (and possible lyrical preview): “There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation.” It was paired with an image of Swift’s Reputation tie-in magazine, on sale at Target with her new album on Friday. She is closing in, cloistering herself with her diehards on one side of a wall and everyone else on the other. Related Stories Who Killed Taylor Swift?

'Gorgeous' Doubles Down on Taylor Swift's New Attitude Call it vertical integration. With Ticketmaster, she set up a loyalty system to ensure that her tour tickets make it to her most devoted listeners—and that her most devoted listeners, in turn, spend an outsized amount of money this album cycle. With her magazine and terse social-media missives—a reversal from the artful oversharing she had once been known for—she is her own publishing industry. By plastering her face on UPS trucks nationwide, she even looks like the means of distribution. Her cheekily villainous new persona in song underscores the secretive-mogul approach. Philosophically, it’s not all that novel a strategy. Beyoncé, Kanye West, and Drake have all found ways to prosper without the traditional pop-promotion playbook in recent years. Doing so embraces the upsides of a huge fanbase, the internet, and the potential for songs themselves to act as gossipy press statements. While the media may have helped these stars succeed initially, at a certain point it—and its tough questions, editorial independence, and, sure, cynicism and frequent sloppiness—can be treated as a disposable middleman. (You may note adherents of this approach in politics increasingly as well.)

But one byproduct of staying relatively silent is that certain actions may inadvertently speak more loudly than they would otherwise. Hence, perhaps, how Swift has now ended up being denounced by the ACLU and directing throngs of internet users to a blog post speculating that she speaks for “the lower case kkk.” The post in question is at the site PopFront, where the writer Meghan Herning connected Swift’s single “Look What You Made Me Do” with the documented fact that some in the alt-right adore Swift as a supposed vision of racial purity. As Herning noted, Breitbart tweeted out all of the lyrics to the single, as if to double down on the subtext. She also pointed out that the music video uses some visual clichés associated with Hitler, and that one verse could, in a different context, be a xenophobic or racist parable: “I don’t like your kingdom keys. They once belonged to me. You asked me for a place to sleep. Locked me out and threw a feast.” (A bit like Trump’s favorite story, “The Snake,” no?) Herning’s bottom line: If Swift disavows her racist fans, she should say so clearly. Right now PopFront has just 1,169 followers on Facebook and 237 on Twitter, and the post would have not received much attentions if Swift’s lawyer William J. Briggs, II hadn’t sent a cease-and-desist letter calling it “replete with demonstrable and offensive falsehoods” and “a malicious attack against Ms. Swift.” His argument in full is rather brazen in its illogic: The given evidence for Swift previously rejecting white supremacy is two other articles on the matter that simply take for granted that Swift isn’t actually racist. “Let this letter stand as a yet another unequivocal denouncement by Ms. Swift of white supremacy and the alt-right,” Briggs wrote, but as far as I can tell, the letter is her first unequivocal public denouncement—and it’s only public now that the ACLU, against Briggs’s specific demands, published it.