Reports of the film industry’s impending death have been greatly exaggerated. It’d be more accurate to say the business is consolidating, with earnings for some major studios soaring in recent years and others taking big write-downs. Head and shoulders above everyone else is Disney, which reported profits of $2.5 billion in 2016 and made five of the 10 most successful films of the year (including the top three). The company, which owns Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, and Pixar, already makes almost $1 billion more than its next biggest rival. That casts the news of its reported interest in acquiring Fox in an even more daunting light.

The deal Disney and Fox discussed, initially reported by CNBC, would sell “most of” 21st Century Fox to the Walt Disney Company, though not the broadcast network or its sports programming (Disney already owns ABC and ESPN, making similar acquisitions moot and possibly illegal). This acquisition, which has apparently been discussed “on and off” for weeks and is currently inactive according to the Wall Street Journal, would focus on Fox’s film studio, smaller cable channels like FX and National Geographic, and international assets like Sky TV. It would, essentially, amount to a merger of the first and third biggest movie studios, resulting in a potential monopoly that my colleague Derek Thompson noted could be illegal.

What’s unsettling is that Disney is already focused on making films on the largest scale possible, leaving little room for the kinds of mid-budgeted dramas and comedies that used to thrive in Hollywood. If Fox were subsumed, that would leave Disney with only four major rivals: Warner Bros., Paramount, Universal, and Sony, all of which also rely on revenue from other sources (mainly television) to make money. Disney/Fox would be a corporate monolith like no other, with an even larger stable of superheroes to throw around.

As the CNBC story describes, Fox supposedly opened talks with Disney because of a “growing belief among its senior management that scale in media is of immediate importance and there is not a path to gain that scale in entertainment through acquisition.” Disney, it seems, is the only company with the “scale” that Fox has in mind—the kind of limitless funds that can compete with expected future rivals like Amazon, Google, and Netflix. This line of thinking may seem a little strange coming from Fox, the company that distributed the most successful film ever made (James Cameron’s Avatar, which has four sequels in production) and owns the rights to the X-Men franchise, which has been a solid earner for almost 20 years.