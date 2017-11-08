Because of its uniquely frustrating nature, and because it is played every day, no game is better than baseball at displaying persistence—the willingness to try a difficult task again and again. Roy Halladay, who died Tuesday afternoon at the age of 40 when his single-engine plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico, was perhaps the most persistent player of his era.

In sum, Halladay’s career looks like that of a born savant: 203 wins against 105 losses, a 3.38 earned run average (2.97 over one sublime 10-season stretch), eight All-Star selections, and two Cy Young Awards, all accomplished during a muscled-up era when hitters achieved unprecedented success. For a significant portion of his 16-year run with the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies, between 1998 and 2013, Halladay was the most feared pitcher in the game. He could make the ball end up wherever he wanted, and make it move however he wanted on the way there.

On the mound, though, he could not have looked less like the virtuoso at ease. It took only a glimpse to know that Halladay was a worker above all else, that his success was no mere unspooling of innate talent. His manipulation of the baseball impressed—fastballs cutting or tailing, curveballs dipping subtly or biting hard—and he had a classic pitcher’s build, but his core gift was for focusing on the moment-by-moment labor of tallying outs. He wore a stoic expression and used a simple, repeatable delivery; he rarely celebrated or complained. He was the competitive ideal, a player who offered only his best, whatever the circumstance.

Halladay had been a first-round pick of the Blue Jays, but his true starting point came when, after a disastrous second season and subsequent demotion to the minor leagues in 2001, his wife Brandy bought him the book The Mental ABC’s of Pitching, by the mental-skills coach Harvey Dorfman. Halladay adopted the book’s tenets of simplicity and concentration and, in 2002, met Dorfman himself, initiating what would become a longstanding relationship. “That’s when I saw the biggest difference,” Halladay told Sports Illustrated in 2010. “The first part was trying to rebuild that confidence, having a positive mentality. The second part was to simplify things. Sometimes you get caught up in the big picture—the seven innings, the three runs or less, who you’re facing—and you get away from what makes you successful, which is executing pitches.”