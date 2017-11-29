When the Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige stood up in front of a crowd in 2014 and announced the company’s film plans for the next five years, he was aiming for show of commercial force while reassuring fans there was a strictly plotted path ahead. They would get an Avengers 3 in 2018 and an Avengers 4 in 2019. There’d also be a Black Panther movie and a Captain Marvel movie, and plenty of other sequels. (You can watch the presentation and hear fans screaming at the very notion of more Avengers.) But the unwitting side effect of all these projects was the loss of narrative stakes. With the franchise guaranteed to roll along for years to come, how could any truly surprising stories be told in the interim?

After all, Captain America: Civil War—the 2016 extravaganza that pitted Marvel’s biggest heroes (Iron Man and Captain America) against each other in a grand battle—felt oddly weightless. Audiences knew both characters would live to scrap (and, probably, repair their friendship) in future Avengers movies. But on Wednesday, the trailer debuted for Avengers: Infinity War, in theaters next May, promising a more cataclysmic showdown between Marvel’s ever-expanding stable of stars and the massive, purple-skinned menace Thanos (Josh Brolin). There will be big set pieces, alliances forged and shattered, alien portals in the sky, all the usual stuff. But the trailer also offered the latest hint of something unheard of until recently: an ending.

This week, Vanity Fair featured an in-depth story on the Marvel universe written by Joanna Robinson. The piece acknowledged that the dozens of stars who had gathered for the studio’s huge 10th anniversary photo shoot might not see each other again. “We’re all aware that this is going to be the last time we get to hang out like this,” Chris Hemsworth (who plays Thor) remarked. “I feel a lot of joy for the next generation,” Scarlett Johansson (who plays Black Widow) said. “It’s a bittersweet feeling, but a positive one.”

Most importantly, Feige himself also promised a genuine conclusion was on the way. Avengers 4, he told Robinson, will “bring things you’ve never seen in superhero films: a finale.” Of course, that doesn’t mean the immensely profitable Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to close up shop—future movies will likely revolve around newer heroes like Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). But the still-untitled Avengers 4, due out one year after Infinity War and presumably concluding its grand Thanos arc, may well do what previous Marvel movies have refused to: Kill off some major characters, and not spend large chunks of story time setting up the next conflict.