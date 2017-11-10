In the broader sense, though—the more psychic spaces, the places where “culture” exerts itself—the sexualization of minors, precisely the kind on display in I Love You, Daddy, is repeatedly romanticized. “Daddy” itself, the word, adopting erotic overtones. The American president, making repeated comments about his daughter’s sexual desirability. Billy Ray Cyrus, posing with a 15-year-old Miley in a way that summons the more salacious sense of “daddy.” Hugh Hefner, swathed in silken loungewear, surrounded by women young enough to be his great-granddaughters. The young women, again and again, become vessels of transformation for the men: young bodies offered up to the cause of enduring virility. They are suggesting versions of an old trope: that of of the (revealingly euphemized) “May-December” pairing. Fred Astaire was commonly coupled with women who were decades his junior—he was 12 years older than Ginger Rogers, 23 years older than Judy Garland, and 30 years older than Audrey Hepburn. Cary Grant was 25 years older than Hepburn when they filmed Charade. And the tradition continues, of course, today. Jay Pritchett, of Modern Family, is in his 60s; Gloria, his wife, is now in her 40s. The two, in the show’s universe, are deeply in love and, per the age-old sitcomic mold, delightfully—unquestionably—wacky together. Again and again, in the pop culture that expends its exhaust all around us, May meets December, to romantic results: Professors date students; Richard Gere, 48 in the film, falls for Winona Ryder, 22; Bill, of Kill Bill—a film produced by, yes, Harvey Weinstein—is repeatedly suggested to be a Flirty Old Man. None of this is questioned, within the works, so much as it is presented unto us as a situation that exists on a continuum between “teasingly unusual” and “just how things are.” And rarely are the gender roles reversed. Instead, these works help to normalize a specifically male fantasy of transcendent youth. In the ’90s, Viagra entered not just the medical marketplace, but also the American culture. The treatment—that almost comically literal rendering of The Matrix’s “blue pill”—was a new answer to an old idea, one that had long been ratified by pop culture: that virility could, almost uniquely, help a man to transcend the physical effects of age. Again and again, in ancient works and modern, women are presented as vessels of transformation for men: young bodies offered up to the cause of enduring virility. Abraham and Hagar, strolling in autumnal Central Park.

Add to this, then, the productions that most directly pair older men with women—girls—who are explicitly underage. Manhattan. American Beauty. (Yes: Kevin Spacey.) Election. Lolita. An Education. Fish Tank. This, too, is a longstanding trope, from the unnamed heroine of Marguerite Duras’s L’Amant to Cathy Ames in East of Eden. And, of course, there’s Dolores Haze—Lolita—in Lolita. Always Lolita. And, now, there’s I Love You, Daddy, which stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a 17-year-old who seems to carry all the freight of the Disney princess gone bad, of Miley and Britney and Selena, of the no-longer-a-girl who is not-yet-a-woman—the girl who, nonetheless, has undergone the womanly rite of passage that is being leered at by older men. On Friday, in regard to the acts of real-world predation that the Times had reported the day before, Louis C.K. issued a long statement. “These stories are true,” he said. The concession was hardly necessary. What’s perhaps most significant about I Love You, Daddy—what is perhaps most significant about Manhattan and Election and Lolita—is that they cloak themselves, and their April-November pairings, in irony. They aim to be that quintessentially exculpating of things: self-aware. They’re not celebrating men’s sexual relationships with girls, they want to make clear; they are simply, you know, exploring that idea. Election is satire. American Beauty is satire. Lolita is satire. And yet. And yet. There is a teasing quality to so many of these works: a sense of cheeky boundary-pushing, of devil’s advocacy, of “hey, just joking.” (Louis C.K.’s production company is named, because of course it is, Pig Newton.) The films are usually told from the perspectives of their male characters; they generally take it for granted that, were it not for the pesky prudery of Society, these relationships would be seen as part of the natural order of things. It’s the men who are the real victims here. Not yet a woman, okay, but also no longer a girl. Mary was a teenager when she met Joseph. Here’s another thing that happened on Thursday, though: Orchard, the distributor for I Love You, Daddy, announced that it would not be releasing the film to the public. At all. The movie will exist, now, it seems, merely as a trailer, and likely as a series of bootlegs, and definitely as a collection of middling reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The abrupt move—an ode to Manhattan, its tributes made instantly intangible—is perhaps indicative of a new phase of American pop culture. Just as the calls for Roy Moore to end his campaign are perhaps indicative of new norms in American politics. Abusers have long taken refuge in the logic of gray areas, of complacent continuums, of men being men. But women are women. And girls are girls. And there are so many victims, so many #MeToos. “I was a daisy fresh girl and look what you’ve done to me,” Dolores seethes to Humbert. It is the truest moment in the book.