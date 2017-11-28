Pelosi and her team quickly realized the misstep, and on Sunday afternoon, moved to correct it. Pelosi released a statement that read, in part: As a woman and mother of four daughters, I particularly take any accusation of sexual harassment very seriously. Any credible accusation must be reviewed by the Ethics Committee expeditiously. We are at a watershed moment on this issue, and no matter how great an individual’s legacy, it is not a license for harassment. I commend the brave women coming forward. So, all in all: initial comment, “brave women” comment, the results of the conversation Pelosi had with one of those brave women. Taken together, the statements offer a striking, and revealing, arc: that initial impulse, in response to Todd’s question on Meet the Press, to close ranks, to question the women making accusations—the instinct, essentially, for power to defend power. The next step to course-correct, and to commend the women who come forward to share their stories. And then, finally—I believe what Ms. Sloan has told me and that ridiculous system must be ended and victims who want to come forward to the Ethics Committee must be able to do so—to focus on the systems that make it so difficult for women to come forward in the first place. It was a good, and productive, place to land. One of the many tragedies of harassment cases, after all, is that accusers’ silence and perpetrators’ innocence are often equated with each other. Why didn’t she come forward when it happened? the doubters often chorus. Why now? The answer is, often, that the “she” in question knew exactly what would greet her were she to go public: excoriation, suspicion, character assassination. The powerful refusing to make space for the less powerful. Pelosi’s initial reaction to Chuck Todd’s question was in that sense a frank reminder of all that has been endured by Anita Hill, by Juanita Broaddrick, by Leigh Corfman, by every other woman who has come forward to share her story and who has been, rather than commended for her bravery, punished for it. As Deanna Maher, who on Tuesday came forward to make on-the-record allegations of harassment against Conyers, explained of her decision not to share her story sooner: “I didn’t report the harassment because it was clear nobody wanted to take it seriously.” She added: “John Conyers is a powerful man in Washington, and nobody wanted to cross him.”

Conyers denies the allegations, writing on Sunday in a letter to Pelosi, after stepping aside as the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee while the ethics investigation is ongoing, that “I very much look forward to vindicating myself and my family before the House Committee on Ethics.” Another of the tragedies of harassment cases is that sexual impropriety and abuse tend, by their nature, to take place in the shadows, with very little evidence to go by save for one person’s word against another’s. Harassers and abusers have long weaponized this fact, and they have done it so effectively that “he said, she said” has become, at this point, a shorthand for thrown-up hands, hung juries, legal impunities. One person’s word against another’s, the logic goes: The two cancel each other out. Never mind that, per one recent estimate, only 2 to 8 percent of rape allegations end up being false. Never mind the flood of allegations of harassment, in this #MeToo moment, that have proven to be true. Never mind, on Sunday, any of that. Even Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to serve as the speaker of the House, revealed an instinct to doubt the women. Even she questioned, disavowed, protested. Pelosi’s commentary on Meet the Press, as Vox’s Laura McGann argued, was suggestive of Madeleine Albright’s long-established (and occasionally controversial) maxim that there’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women. “Whatever happens next,” McGann wrote on Sunday, “today Pelosi is that woman.”

As it happens, I recently spoke with Albright about that famous line. At an event at the National Portrait Gallery to celebrate the unveiling of Albright’s portrait—and with it Albright’s being given the Portrait of a Nation Prize for her contributions to American history and culture—Albright and I discussed that line in light of #MeToo. “I came up with that statement because of experience in my own life,” the former Secretary of State—the first woman to hold that position—said, “when I found that women were too judgmental of each other and how are we doing.” She added that the line, itself, is about systems: I think if you’re the only woman in a room—I say this often when I speak, and I always get nodding heads—is that everybody has been in a meeting, every woman, where she’s the only woman—and you think, ‘Well, I won’t talk today because somebody will think it’s stupid.’ And then some man says what you were going to say, and everybody thinks it’s brilliant, and you’re really mad at yourself. And if there were another woman in the room, I could say, ‘As Megan said,’ instead of somebody saying, ‘As Joe said.’ What Albright was suggesting is shine theory, basically, applied to government: the kind of thing women in the Obama administration did, to amplify each others’ voices. The kind of thing women in many fields are doing to help each other and have each others’ backs. The kind of thing that requires multiple women, at multiple levels of power, to be most effective. And the kind of thing, Albright added, that should be happening across the American government. “I think also, now, if there were more women at all levels of elected offices,” she said, “and they were able to speak out in Congress and state legislatures, it would really be an important way to help with the #MeToo movement.”