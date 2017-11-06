For a time, at least, New York Knicks fans hated Kristaps Porzingis. When the 7-foot-3, 19-year-old Latvian’s name was announced as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft in Brooklyn, supporters of Manhattan’s team unleashed a barrage of boos. Cameras zeroed in on one man in a Knicks jersey burying his face in his hands, then cut to a child sobbing and raising a thumbs-down. To devotees of a once-proud franchise that had, for the last decade, vacillated between the statuses of also-ran and laughingstock—marked by just three playoff appearances in the past 13 seasons—the selection looked like another of the desperate gambits that had come to define the team. “Perhaps Kris Porzingis can turn these fans around at some point,” said ESPN host Rece Davis over the jeers, sounding rather unconvinced himself. Porzingis was prepared for the reaction. “My agent, my brother, everybody around me, they were like, ‘It’s New York,’” he said in a 2015 interview. “‘Especially if you’re European and they don’t know you here, you’re going to get booed.’” Porzingis had enjoyed an accomplished career in Spain, where he started playing professionally at 17, but résumés like his were suspect. Too many European prospects, in recent years, had been unable to cut it stateside. As the league insider Adrian Wojnarowski, then of Yahoo Sports, wrote of Porzingis prior to that draft, “He comes to the NBA with the full understanding that popular basketball culture declares him guilty until proven innocent of the basketball crimes of [highly drafted busts] Darko Milicic and Nikoloz Tskitishvili and Andrea Bargnani.”

Two years later, Porzingis is everything a team, and a city, could want in a player. On the court, he is an ascendant superstar in the midst of a breakout season, part of a group of new-age phenoms whose absurd physical proportions and deft skills are redefining the very notion of assigned positions. Taller than most centers, he has the agility and touch of a smooth small forward, an unprecedented combination that has won him the nickname “The Unicorn.” Off the court, he is fast becoming an icon, enamoring himself of New York and the NBA alike: simultaneously global and local, unbelievable and relatable, a man who can pluck a layup right out of an opposing player’s hand and still be blown away by Disneyland. Related Story Basketball’s Positionless Savior Is Ready for Primetime Those draft-night groans turned to cheers almost as soon as Porzingis suited up for the Knicks. He averaged more than 14 points and seven rebounds during his rookie year and followed that with an 18-point, seven-rebound sophomore campaign, as comfortable shooting feathery three-pointers as he was swatting shots or swooping in for what quickly became his trademark putback dunks. By the start of this 2017-18 season, and especially in the wake of New York trading away incumbent leader Carmelo Anthony, Porzingis has transitioned from a promising curiosity to a full-fledged supernova. His scoring average has ballooned by 67 percent, to 30.2 points per game (second-best in the league, as of Monday), and he’s shooting better than ever, making 50 percent of all his shots and nearly 37 percent of threes. The normal statistical evolution of NBA players—even excellent ones—sees their efficiency drop as their usage rate climbs, but Porzingis has scaled up both at once.