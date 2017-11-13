But then. But then. But then. The rumors, it turned out, were true. The bro, it turned out, had brotested too much. The New York Times’s report of the five women who had come forward to detail C.K.’s sexual misconduct featured an interview with Notaro—who, after C.K. became an executive producer on her show One Mississippi, had fallen out with him. Notaro now fears, she said, that C.K. “released my album to cover his tracks”: that he engaged, essentially, in crisis management of a cannily preemptive strain. “He knew it was going to make him look like a good guy,” she said, “supporting a woman.” C.K. filled sweaty clubs and airy amphitheaters with the promise that he would reveal that rarest of spectacles: the feminist dirtbag. There are so many #HeToos woven among the #MeToos. There is so much human truth lurking in all the hypocrisy: The louder he talked of his honor, the faster we counted our spoons. And there are so many “nice guys” who are being proven to be, in retrospect, anything but. C.K. might have put the “lie” in “ally”; he has had, though, a lot of company. Many of the men who are now alleged to be predators and abusers and harassers have also been among the loudest and most insistent voices of goodguyism. They have been marching for women’s equality. They have insisted on women’s humanity. They have used their power for the good of the general populace. The brotesters are public and proud and just so great. Until they are not.

Insulation; protection; closed ranks: Taken together, it reads as an extended version of C.K.’s act, both shocking and yet, at this point, pretty much what you’d expect. Hypocrisy is a bug in the system of civilization. It’s one of the inevitable consequences of messy people colliding with the relatively rigid rules of culture. And it’s especially present now, as new norms blend with old ones, as the world shifts even as it turns, as power redistributes and closes in on itself. Earlier this year, Saturday Night Live’s “Girl at a Bar” sketch—guys in pussy hats and “The Future Is Female” t-shirts, hurling misogynistic insults when women reject their advances—went viral: It captured, in the way comedy at its best so uniquely can, the workings of a world that loves talking about feminism but resents having to listen to women. In March, on the eve of International Women’s Day, State Street Global Advisors unveiled a statue, placed opposite the iconic “Charging Bull” in the heart of Lower Manhattan. “Fearless Girl” was a chiding reminder of women’s paltry representation on Wall Street, and a defiant announcement that things would be, from then on, changing. But: not, do not worry, too defiant. Later in March, the artist Kristen Visbal said that she had sculpted Fearless Girl with intentionally “soft” features, lest she appear over-aggressive in her fearlessness. (“She’s not defiant,” Visbal said; “she’s brave, proud, and strong, not belligerent.”) In October, the State Street Corporation, Global Advisors’ parent company, paid $5 million to settle federal allegations that it had been paying its women executives less than the men in the same positions. Shocking. Unsurprising. A nice thing that, also, isn’t. And on and on it goes. In 2014, a celebrity ambassador for The Prince’s Trust, a British charity dedicated to educating and employing those “aged 11 to 30,” delivered a speech about the importance of nurturing the dreams of the young. “I strongly believe,” he declared, “that all young people—regardless of their circumstances—should be supported and nurtured to fulfill their potential.” Kevin Spacey, ambassador to the youth, concluded his speech with this: “No matter how tough the road becomes, we must be there for our young people. We must walk with them, listen to them, believe in them and, when they are ready to spread their wings, help them to fly.”