Greta Gerwig Is a Director, Not a Muse

Noreen Malone | Vulture

“Maybe it was because of her sexy dirndl skirt of a name, maybe because of her squinting physical resemblance to indie Gen-X avatar Chloë Sevigny, maybe simply because of her distinctive delivery. But since the very beginning of Gerwig’s career, she has been a generational lightning rod of sorts.”

The Moonlight Effect: A New Wave of Gay Coming-of-Age Stories Hits Theater

Tim Stack | Entertainment Weekly

“It sucks being a teenager. There’s puberty. There’s high school. There’s heartbreak. But at least there are movies like Clueless and Pretty in Pink to help make the struggle more relatable … unless you’re gay. Aside from appearances by the stock funny friend (e.g., Damian in Mean Girls), major movies have pretty much ignored the gay teenage experience.”

Dustin Hoffman Sexually Harassed Me When I Was 17

Anna Graham Hunter | The Hollywood Reporter

“There was so much I loved about being on set—taking John Malkovich’s lunch orders and falling more deeply in love every time he spoke to me or said my name; bonding with the crew as we worked 16-hour days; hearing Arthur Miller say my first two names because they sounded like a word game, and that amused him. … And yes, I loved the attention from Dustin Hoffman. Until I didn't.”

Looking for Jann Wenner

Amanda Petrusich | The New Yorker

“[Joe] Hagan’s portrait of Wenner is crisp and cutting: Using Wenner’s own archive, and more than two hundred and forty interviews ... he narrates the story of an indulgent and widely disliked man who is obsessed with celebrity and consumed by ambition. ... Hagan’s story is so aggressively substantiated, and so alarmingly consistent, that it’s difficult to imagine how Sticky Fingers could have turned out any other way.”