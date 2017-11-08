Perhaps Hootie and the Blowfish can heal America? The 2017 Country Music Association Awards opened how you might expect an annual summit would for a community that, a little more than a month earlier, was targeted in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. On a darkened stage, under one spotlight, Eric Church began singing “Amazing Grace.” Related Story Toby Keith in Trump’s America But then came incongruously bright guitar sounds, and into the frame arrived Darius Rucker, the ’90s-era pop-rock band leader now enjoying a second act in country music. “With a little love and some tenderness, we’ll walk upon the water,” he sang, from Hootie and the Blowfish’s joyful 1994 hit “Hold My Hand.” Keith Urban, by his side: “With a little peace and some harmony, we’ll take the world together.” The ensemble expanded to include Lady Antebellum, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Brooks and Dunn, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill. As the warm, darting melody began to work its nostalgic power, one might have thought that the message of the segment was that it’s time to reevaluate the Blowfish’s legacy. The real point, though, was uplift: I’ve got a hand for you.

Co-host Carrie Underwood, in a sparkling crimson ensemble perhaps meant to evoke a risen phoenix, then took the stage with a recitation of recent catastrophic events. “Las Vegas, Charlottesville, New York, Sutherland Springs; historic storms in Texas, Puerto Rico, and Florida,” she said. “The list goes on and on. This has been a year marked by tragedy, impacting countless lives, including so many in our country music family. So tonight, we’re going to do what families do. Come together. Pray together. Cry together. And sing together too.”

Her partner in hosting, Brad Paisley, himself in a metallic burgundy jacket, explained the just-keep-strumming philosophy the show would hold to: “The way we see it, the best way to honor our fans is to play our music, loud and proud.” From there, it was the CMAs as unusual: a generous performances-to-awards ratio and current events, including politics, acknowledged only by clasped hands or eye rolls. A vague theme of unity snaked throughout, as seen in Paisley wearing a shirt that said “Unity.” People, and industries, can of course mourn tragedy how they see fit. But if Vegas or the other recent horrors Underwood mentioned had fundamentally shaken Nashville, or if there was any sense that the country world might advocate for a course of action to help avert future violence or environmental calamities, the evidence on this front was scarce. Headlines before the show had focused on the producers’ aborted ban on reporters getting “political” with their questions on the CMAs red carpet. Underwood and Paisley made a gentle mockery of the brouhaha with parody songs ribbing both sides. To the tune of Waylon Jennings: “Well she’s gone gone gone / gone gone gone / oh no, she wrote a memoir, Hillary’s back!” To Underwood’s biggest hit: “It’s fun to watch, that’s for sure / until little Rocket Man starts a nuclear war / and maybe next time he’ll think before he tweets.” (The FoxNews.com headline, posted almost immediately after the song: “CMA Awards start out somber, then mock Trump.”)