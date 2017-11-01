The weather—a record-setting 103 degrees at first pitch in Game 1 in Dodger Stadium—tried to warn viewers that this would be a World Series of extremes. That first pitch seems forever ago now, because so much baseball, over so many hours, has transpired since. The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night, 5–1, to secure the first title in their franchise’s 55-year history, but that news is somehow secondary. This was the rare championship that will be remembered more for how it was contested than for who won. It was raucous and entirely unpredictable. It pulled fans who went to bed early back out to their sofas. And for baseball itself, a sport that has spent much of this century trying to find its footing amid cultural shifts, it was exactly what was needed: sleep-robbing, internet-igniting, star-making proof of not only relevance but also vitality.

Where to start? Maybe the numbers can convey the scale and tenor of these seven games. In feats prodigious (Houston and Los Angeles combined for 25 home runs), tedious (the Dodgers manager Dave Roberts changed pitchers 32 times), or otherwise lamentable (L.A.’s Cody Bellinger struck out 17 times), there was unprecedented achievement all around. Two games went past the customary nine innings, the second of which—Game 5—was the second-longest Series game ever, and George Springer, Houston’s fast-twitch centerfielder, tied the all-time record with five homers.

Even these superlatives, though, undersell what happened. Memories of this World Series will be visceral, not numerical. Any casual fans watching were introduced to some of baseball’s best players under the most ideal circumstances. There were Houston’s superstar middle infielders—the diminutive second baseman Jose Altuve paired with the towering shortstop Carlos Correa—hitting back-to-back home runs in the 10th inning of Game 2, and, after the Dodgers came back to tie it, there was Springer lifting the game-winning smash in the next frame. Game 5, a five-hour-plus absurdity featuring a combined 25 runs and seven homers, ended only when Houston’s cool-headed third baseman Alex Bregman, most notably a defensive wizard, squeezed a single into left field. Even in the Game 7 loss, the Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw performed admirably, emerging from the bullpen on short rest to throw four shutout innings and keep his team close. “For those who don’t follow baseball on a regular basis,” said the Fox Sports announcer and Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz of the series’s turbo-charged back-and-forth, “that is not normal.”

Also abnormal, and delightfully so, was the amount of visible emotion the players displayed. Altuve and Correa celebrated big hits and big outs—everything, really—with a handshake routine that they sometimes excitedly flubbed. Bellinger, during a double-and-homer breakout game in Houston, shushed the road crowd; back in L.A., Joc Pederson hit a home run and signaled to one of his teammates to pay off a bet. When Kershaw lost command of his pitches in Game 5, he let out a scream of pure anguish, offering as much access to the hurler’s midgame mindset as any fan could want.