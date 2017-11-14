This article contains spoilers through the entire seventh season of American Horror Story: Cult.

To be fair to American Horror Story: Cult, the seventh season of FX’s anthology series was conceived, written, filmed, and edited before the Harvey Weinstein revelations opened the floodgates on half a century of female fury. The show’s topical references are pink pussyhats and The Handmaid’s Tale, not New York Times exposés and Icy Uma Thurman. Still, the subject of angry women looms large over the season’s 11 episodes. “We’re sitting on the biggest bomb the universe has ever seen,” Bebe Babbitt (Frances Conroy) tells the cult leader Kai Anderson (Evan Peters) during—yes—an anger-management therapy session. “You know what that is, Mr. Anderson? Female rage.”

AHS: Cult, like so many recent cultural works of questionable merit, was themed around the 2016 election, and how demagogues and hucksters use fear as a potent political tool to gain power. It was classic American Horror Story: Take a powerful, provocative premise steeped in U.S. history, and then bury it beneath psychosexual nightmare fodder (gimps strung from hooks in the attic, three-headed clowns with dildos for noses, tutorials in how to most efficiently mutilate pregnant women). The show doesn’t want to probe the darkest recesses of America’s cultural psyche so much as lightly scratch them in close-up with a ragged fingernail. This is no place for enlightenment; it’s TV designed to trigger.

American Horror Story’s twisted frivolity is the point, at least for many of its fans. Which is fair enough—not every work of entertainment needs to make Big Points about the world today, even if the show’s creators, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, demonstrated how deftly they could do just that with American Crime Story, and (in Murphy’s case) with Feud. But building an entire series around the biggest, and strangest, story in recent history—the political ascension of Donald Trump—implies that some larger excavation will be going on. In an interview with the FX CEO John Landgraf in August, Murphy explained that the new series would explore the cults of personality that can arise when people feel most afraid. What it ultimately focused on, though, was anger, and what it exposed was its own limitations.

The issue seems to have been in the conception—Murphy and Falchuk have long wanted to structure a season around the subject of cults, and the populist movement that built around Trump seemed like a dynamite opportunity. The first episode presented the two polarized faces of America via a brother-sister pairing: Peters’s Kai, a stringy-haired alt-righter, and Winter (Billie Lourd), a Vassar student and Hillary Clinton volunteer. Adding to the stereotypes were Ally (Sarah Paulson) and Ivy (Alison Pill), a married couple who run a farm-to-table restaurant in their (fictional) town of Brookfield Heights, Michigan. On Election Night, Ally and Ivy were horrorstruck by the incoming results. “Oh my god, Ivy,” Ally said, aghast, at yet another realization of what it all meant. “Merrick Garland. What’s going to happen to Merrick Garland?” Kai, though, was victorious, personifying liberal fear in a handful of Cheeto dust, which he rubbed all over his face in a gruesome homage to his new champion.