Last month, at an event promoting her new play, The Parisian Woman, Uma Thurman was interviewed by a journalist from Access Hollywood. In vague terms, they discussed Harvey Weinstein, the man who had served as a producer for each of the Quentin Tarantino films Thurman has starred in. “What are your thoughts,” the reporter asked the celebrity, “about women speaking out about inappropriate behavior in the workplace?” “I think it’s commendable,” Thurman replied. “And I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you, because I’ve learned”—here, she paused—“I am not a child, and I’ve learned that, when I’ve spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself. So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready I’ll say what I have to say.”