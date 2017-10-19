The plot of Wonderstruck, when described, sounds like the most rhapsodic of fables, blending childlike fantasy and New York City nostalgia to tell a story buoyed by swelling music and intricate visuals. The film follows two kids, a girl in the 1920s and a boy in the 1970s, each navigating the American Museum of Natural History by themselves, and each deaf (the girl born that way, the boy after a recent accident). The museum links them together in some mysterious way, and the director Todd Haynes wants to illuminate that connection for his audience by methodically unpacking this puzzle box.

But Wonderstruck is too concerned with the process of laying everything out; the film gets bogged down in the particulars of the plot when it could have easily engrossed me in its mood and atmosphere alone. It’s a curious follow-up to Haynes’s wonderful last film Carol, another period tale set in New York that established its tone effortlessly and lived in the little details. Wonderstruck seems lost by comparison, spending much of its time laboriously explaining a story that ends up feeling leaden. In its quieter moments, Wonderstruck occasionally approaches the transcendent, sublime quality Haynes is aiming for—but those times are frustratingly few and far between.

Some of the blame should be laid at the feet of Brian Selznick, the children’s book author and illustrator who adapted his own novel for this movie. His earlier book, The Invention of Hugo Cabret, was filmed as Hugo by Martin Scorsese in 2011 and had a similar clockwork approach to storytelling; there was a mystery, relating to the past, which had to be painstakingly uncovered by a plucky orphan. Hugo succeeded on the back of its sheer visual splendor. The movie was set in a gorgeous 3D rendering of the Gare Montparnasse circa 1931, and its opulence reflected the film’s subject, the director Georges Méliès, who was an original master of cinematic spectacle.

Wonderstruck has a more obscure topic in mind: the “cabinets of wonder,” or curiosity cabinets, that were the precursor of museums of natural history and science around the world. These are visually striking objects, to be sure—massive, overstuffed, room-sized pieces of furniture bursting at the seams with dinosaur bones, ancient weaponry, and all kinds of baroque imagery and art. But unlike the work of Méliès, they’re entirely static. Though the cabinets are beautiful creations designed to be taken in as illustrations, making them ideal for Selznick’s books (which are heavy on the art), they’re less exciting onscreen.