Much like the beleaguered, heavy-lidded, gray-bearded Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), The Walking Dead has an enemy to defeat this season. For Rick, it’s been pretty obvious for the past year and a half who his nemesis is: Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the baseball bat-wielding psychopath who has laid bloody waste to the show’s ensemble and halted its narrative drive in the process. But the series itself has to overcome viewer apathy, and the general ratings entropy that it dodged for so long while it was one of the most-watched programs on TV. Last season, as Negan smashed skulls and Rick mostly cowered in fear, The Walking Dead actually saw its ratings decline for the first time.

In the AMC show’s eighth-season premiere Sunday night, Rick finally launched into action, uniting three communities in his zombie-apocalypse world and beginning an open insurrection against Negan’s rule. But that may not be enough to get audiences back on board. For too long, this series has followed a formula of delayed gratification, fixating on little details as a way of dragging out larger, more meaningful plot changes. When those details are good, The Walking Dead thrives, and the show has seen many creative bright spots during its run. But overshadowing those impressive moments in the last couple years has been the onslaught of needlessly sadistic storytelling.

The first episode of Season 8, “Mercy,” is mostly build-up with a little bit of action. Rick, having united the many clans living under Negan’s subjugation, begins quietly taking out the tyrant’s lieutenants to weaken any chance of a counter-attack. Then Rick and his team storm Negan’s main fortress, driving armored cars and trucks, and give their adversary one chance to surrender (he declines) before opening fire. This first assault is largely successful, but there’s enough chaos on both sides to suggest there will be many more strikes to follow.

Since its third year, The Walking Dead has aired in half-seasons of eight episodes apiece, spaced out in two parts to maximize AMC’s ratings domination. It’s easy to guess how this season is going to go. Over the next several episodes, at the very least, Rick will wage his war, and its toll will reverberate throughout the show’s vast ensemble; Negan will only be toppled by the winter finale (at the absolute earliest). How do I know that? Over the past few years, The Walking Dead’s split-season structure has made its story arcs predictable and stretched-out; the current narrative feels more deliberative than ever.