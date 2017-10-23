Nothing seems to fascinate the writer and director Ruben Östlund more than the life cycle of a bad decision. Early on in his new film The Square, which won the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the well-to-do museum curator Christian (Claes Bang) takes it upon himself to right a perceived wrong: the theft of his cellphone. A tracking app tells him it’s somewhere in a tower block in Stockholm; encouraged by his co-worker, Christian decides to go apartment by apartment, floor by floor, posting a somewhat threatening letter under every door demanding the return of his stolen property.

It may sound like a fraught idea, but Östlund meticulously lays out the case for Christian’s foolishness. The curator endures the quiet indignity of losing his phone after being scammed by hustlers on the street, but the film has also already established Christian’s passive sense of superiority at work, where he’s respected by all as an intellectual and cultural authority. So when Christian goes around stuffing his mean notes under anonymous doors, the insanity—and strange logic—of what he’s doing is immediately apparent and transfixing. The Square goes on to poke further at the bubbles of entitlement and stuffy notions of politeness that guide supposedly upstanding folk into moments of madness.

Östlund’s last film, the wincingly funny Force Majeure, was also about a moment of madness, but one that played out in a split-second: a father deciding to flee and abandon his family at the sight of an avalanche that turns out to be harmless. Over the course of two hours, Östlund picked at the fraying threads of his hero’s masculinity, and his wife’s inability to forget the instinctual, cowardly choice he made in the face of danger. That film was an instant smash (as much as a caustic Swedish comedy can be considered a smash), and in winning the top prize at Cannes for his follow-up, Östlund has a lot of hype to live up to.

While Force Majeure was more intimate, centered on one distressed family, The Square is sprawling and ambitious, diving headlong into questions of art, sex, human morality, and the value of political correctness over an intimidating 142-minute running time. Though the film is mostly in Swedish, Östlund has brought on English-speaking stars like Elisabeth Moss, Dominic West, and Terry Notary (who is most famous as a motion-capture performer) to feature in several memorable scenes. Unlike Force Majeure, which had a tight narrative, The Square unfolds as a series of extended sketches, like Curb Your Enthusiasm for the Swedish art world, but even more awkward and brutally wry.