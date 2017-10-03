The Mayor, ABC’s new Tuesday-night comedy, has a cynical premise. Like “The Waldo Moment,” the episode of Black Mirror that some have compared to the current dystopian reality, it’s set up around a stunt, where a failing entertainer stages a political campaign to boost his flagging career, assuming there’s no way he’ll actually get elected. But, whether out of nihilism or disillusionment or for simple lulz, the people like what they see. The joker goes up in the polls. The integrity of the political process is undermined. Chaos reigns.

Only The Mayor, which is created by Jeremy Bronson and executive produced by Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs, isn’t cynical at all. It is, despite everything, actually hopeful about what could happen if millennials start running for office. Courtney Rose (Brandon Micheal Hall) is a 27-year-old rapper in the fictional Bay Area city of Fort Grey (population 32,000), and his initial campaign is all devised to help publicize his music and himself. “Why does anyone in my generation do anything?” he tells his mother, when she asks him what he’s up to. “Attention.”

The secret of the show, though, is that Courtney really cares about his community, and it’s this that draws voters to him, rather than simple anger or iconoclasm. In the first half-hour episode, which aired Tuesday night, the show introduced Courtney working on a track in a makeshift recording studio in his closet (the raps are all written by Diggs, and this one, “Right Here,” is an ode to Fort Grey). When his mom, Dina (the magnificent Yvette Nicole Brown), arrives home in time to catch Courtney’s debut on local news, he assures her that it’s all part of a 10-year plan that ends with him and Taylor Swift teaming up “for a Super Bowl performance red and blue states can both enjoy.”

At the mayoral debate, Courtney faces off against Ed Gunt (David Spade), a career politician who’s mastered the art of platitudes. (“I am the proud son of a steelworker,” he tells voters, oozing faux-sincerity from every pore. “And her husband.”) Courtney, stymied by a question about an educational bill he knows nothing about, is mostly just making noise onstage, until Gunt mentions his efforts to clean up a park in Courtney’s neighborhood. That park, Courtney tells the audience, contains “so much trash Bravo gave it a second season … Don’t tell us about our reality, Mr. Gunt.”