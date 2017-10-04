The setting of The Florida Project is a three-story motel, coated in resplendent light-purple paint, called The Magic Castle. It’s named for the nearby Walt Disney World, a few miles away in Orlando, Florida, but it’s just a sound-alike knock-off; at one point, the building draws in customers who mistakenly thought they had booked a week at the Magic Kingdom. Still, for Moonee (Brooklynn Kimberly Prince), the 6-year-old who lives in Room 323 with her mother Halley (Bria Vinaite), it’s a genuinely enchanted place, one where she roams freely with her friends, cheerfully antagonizing the neighbors and the beleaguered manager Bobby (Willem Dafoe), leading an existence that’s at once carefree and chaotic.

The Florida Project is the newest effort from the director Sean Baker, the master of micro-budgeted storytelling whose films focus on lives most Americans might not think about. His movies Starlet (2012) and Tangerine (2015) were made for next-to-no money (the latter was shot entirely on an iPhone) and starred first-time actors; both are among the best offerings of their respective years. The Florida Project is a comparatively epic production, even featuring a couple of well-known actors (Dafoe and Caleb Landry Jones), but that wider scope matches Baker’s ambitions. His latest film is an intelligent, unpatronizing look at life on the margins, told from a child’s-eye-view without ignoring the bleak realities she faces.

Moonee is a brash, defiant troublemaker, the ringleader of a group of kids who amble around The Magic Castle and other nearby motels looking for ways to entertain themselves. We’re introduced to her as she screams obscene insults at another resident, but there’s not a lot of malice to Moonee, just waves of childish energy that arc off her in every direction. Some of Moonee’s antics, like scamming tourists for ice-cream money by pretending she has asthma, are light-hearted. Others, like starting a fire in an abandoned housing tract, or turning off the motel’s power grid, are unambiguously destructive.

Baker always keeps Moonee at the center of his story, as though he’s transfixed by Prince’s astonishing performance. An absolute firecracker of charisma and kinetic charm, Prince has a better grasp of her character than most experienced grown-up actors do in big-budget blockbusters. Moonee’s youthful transgressions feel entirely natural, and at times joyful; Baker wants viewers to exult in the fun of her days, even as he’s continually reminding us of how harrowing things are for families like hers.