The Barren Future of The Weinstein Company —David Sims points out that Harvey Weinstein’s film studio is already disintegrating, as the public image the disgraced producer crafted for himself crumbles.

Adam Sandler Does His Best Work Yet —David Sims says the actor shines as the perfectly bedraggled protagonist of The Meyerowitz Stories, Noah Baumbach’s new Netflix film.

‘Humanity Is Subjective’ —Emily Buder talks with Ai Weiwei about perpetual migration, the tragedy of exile, and the power of plain cinematic language.

Kyrie Irving, the NBA’s Singular Star —Robert O’Connell notes that while players around the league team up to chase the Warriors, the Celtics’ new point guard looks for a heavier burden.

What Martin Scorsese Gets Right About Rotten Tomatoes —David Sims argues that the director is blaming the critical aggregator for dooming more complex films, but that the deeper problem is studio neglect.

How The Snowman Melts—Christopher Orr thinks a chilly, Nordic mood can’t save the ill-plotted adaptation of Jo Nesbø’s bestselling crime novel.

Beats Per Minute Is a Rousing Portrait of a Community in Crisis—David Sims reviews Robin Campillo’s award-winning drama, which follows the AIDS-activism group ACT UP Paris in the early 1990s.

Wonderstruck Chooses Mess Over Magic—David Sims watches Todd Haynes’s convoluted new film, a disappointing follow-up to his masterpiece Carol.

FX

TV

Better Things’s ‘Eulogy’ Is One of the Best TV Episodes of the Year—Sophie Gilbert raves about the FX show’s weird, wonderful ode to working motherhood.

Richard Shotwell / AP

Music

Hip-Hop’s ‘Rockstar’ Moment Gets Its No. 1 Hit—Spencer Kornhaber highlights Post Malone’s smash, which marks the biggest charts year for rap in a decade.

Thelonious Monk’s Quiet, Slow Conquest of the World—David A. Graham celebrates the pianist and composer, who’s at the peak of his influence as he reaches his centennial this month.

Can a Thrash Metal Band Help Save the Maori Language?—Sylvia Varnham O’Regan reports that indigenous tongues around the world are under threat, and modern musicians are trying to keep them alive.

‘Gorgeous’ Doubles Down on Taylor Swift’s New Attitude—Spencer Kornhaber listens to the bubbly new Reputation track, which confirms the singer is trying on an edgier persona with a familiar musical swerve.

Katja Bohm / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

Books

How Sci-Fi Writers Imagine Iraq’s Future—Jason Heller reads a new speculative-fiction anthology series, in which Iraqi authors consider how their country could look in the year 2103.

The Biggest Winners: What Ivana Reveals About Trump Family Values—Megan Garber analyzes Ivana Trump’s new book as a parenting memoir, and an ode to being better than everyone else.

George Saunders’s Striking Man Booker Win—Sophie Gilbert writes that, for the second year in a row, an American writer claimed the British literary prize, this time for the dazzling novel Lincoln in the Bardo.

Carlo Allegri / Reuters

Media

The Movement of #MeToo—Sophie Gilbert explains how a hashtag got its power.

‘Casting Couch’: The Origins of a Pernicious Hollywood Cliché—Ben Zimmer traces how a seemingly innocuous phrase became a metonym for the skewed sexual politics of show business.