Every time I watch Barry Lyndon, my eye is immediately drawn to the candles. They’re in dozens of scenes in Stanley Kubrick’s 1975 classic historical drama, sometimes as the only form of light—a miraculous achievement of cinematography that required special camera lenses borrowed from NASA. With any Kubrick work, there’s a magisterial sense of control and overreach present in every frame, an approach that helped make him the (sometimes clichéd) embodiment of the auteur filmmaker. In Barry Lyndon, that attention to extravagant detail lies in those candles, which can make the most epic manse feel chillingly intimate.

The behind-the-scenes features on the Criterion Collection’s remastered release of Barry Lyndon, out this month, make it clear just what a struggle it was to light scenes with tiny flames. Capturing even a still image with so little illumination is a challenge; using a film camera was much harder, necessitating the use of gigantic lenses developed for NASA’s moon landings. Beyond that, candles themselves are ill-suited to the hermetic environment of a movie set. “[They] would burn down very quickly, people would have to refuel every time, and they give off an enormous amount of smoke,” the focus puller Douglas Milsome recalls in a documentary included on the Criterion disc. “You would open all the windows, put the [fans] on, extract all the dirt and dust and the smell, because it eats up oxygen.”

Related Story Stanley Kubrick's Unmade Film About Jazz in the Third Reich

Barry Lyndon is the kind of film that deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible. There’s a good reason it’s revived with some frequency at major repertory cinemas, sometimes with a live orchestra to replicate its memorable score (which consists entirely of classical pieces, especially Handel’s Sarabande from his Keyboard suite in D minor). But the Criterion effort to replicate Barry Lyndon’s cinematic impact is impressive. The Blu-ray has a similarly hypnotic impact at home as it does in the theater, drawing the audience’s focus to the surprising details in the background of each long, stately shot. It’s a movie that actually makes the past look otherworldly, unlike many period pieces, which strive to make history seem easy to slip into.

Based on the novel The Luck of Barry Lyndon by William Makepeace Thackeray, Kubrick’s film chronicles the rise and fall of an opportunistic 18th-century Irishman who ascends, through a mixture of luck and ambition, to success and nobility and then experiences a similarly dramatic decline. Barry (Ryan O’Neal) is a frustrating, foolish, and often unknowable protagonist, prone to hot-headed and cowardly behavior, capable of both great empathy and callousness for those closest to him.