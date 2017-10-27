The Utter Meaninglessness of the Fashion Industry’s Shunning of Terry Richardson

Robin Givhan | The Washington Post

“It’s not just some narcissistic photographer with a warped definition of ‘consent.’ It’s inhumane model bookers, self-indulgent designers, greedy stage parents, and other creative types who treat women as something other than sentient, thoughtful individuals. Fashion denounced Richardson. Finally. Sort of. But frankly, it doesn’t much matter. Such egregious behavior may no longer be cool, but it’s still in fashion.” How I Became Good at Literary Parties

Christian Lorentzen | Vulture

“Parties are a crucial part of the equation in publishing. … Writers do their work in solitude, but it’s sometimes good for them to get out, too, even when it’s only among kids who will fawn over them. It’s at parties that they play the role of Writer, acquiring allies and rivals. They might even pick up material, an idea, or at least a notion of what not to write.”

How Movie Theaters, TV Networks, and Classrooms Are Changing the Way They Show Gone With the Wind

Aisha Harris | Slate

“With more and more people becoming aware of the movie’s most offensive elements, could it ever go the way of The Birth of a Nation or that other iconic example of searing, dangerous agitprop from across the ocean, Triumph of the Will? … It’s hard to imagine the same thing happening to Gone With the Wind. To many, its cinematic innovations and the fascinating heroine at its center can still be appreciated even while conscious of its disgraceful aspects.” All Consuming Women

Rhonda Garelick | The Cut

"Popular culture tells us who we are, it fosters and perpetuates our values. And so regardless of our level of feminist awareness, most of us consume, normalize, and to some degree internalize the limited images of womanhood presented to us. … We are accustomed to a pop culture universe—to film and TV plots, advertisements and fashion shoots—in which men 'do' and women mostly 'are'—are pretty, are looked at, are victimized, are desired, are dressed and undressed."

Jason Newman | Rolling Stone

“The girls [the July BuzzFeed feature] focused on met Kelly when they were in their teens; [Kitti] Jones was different. She had a career. A car. An ex-husband. A child. She’d been working in radio for more than five years and was used to being around celebrities. … Over the course of multiple interviews with Jones and others familiar with her situation, what emerges is a detailed account of her relationship with Kelly and a firsthand look at life in the singer's inner circle.”