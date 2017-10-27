The only genuine emotion that Suburbicon managed to conjure from me was dread. This creeping feeling arrived not long into George Clooney’s new film, which is based on an old screenplay by the Coen brothers (written in the 1980s, and extensively rewritten by Clooney and his reliable co-scripter Grant Heslov). The film cross-cuts between two disconnected storylines within a cloistered suburban community—one following a madcap life-insurance scam being run by the seemingly upstanding Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon), and another following the Mayers, an African American family who recently moved into the neighborhood and are being ostracized by the white residents.

About 30 minutes into the movie, a depressing thought dawned on me: These storylines are never going to intersect. And indeed, they don’t. Rather than make either a goofily violent Coen-brothers homage or a sober retelling of a real-life incident of American intolerance, Clooney decided to do both at the same time—a decision that marginalizes the two stories in bizarre ways. The result is a film that is both mundanely and inimitably bad. Had Suburbicon committed to its primary crime-caper plot, it might have been just another forgettable, uninspired film. But its attempt to haphazardly take on a weightier tale makes Suburbicon a much rarer, and more mesmerizing, kind of catastrophe.

It doesn’t help that Clooney’s heart is obviously in the right place. If anything, his good intentions make Suburbicon all the more frustrating to behold: Its treatment of racism in 1950s America has the air of a rushed homework assignment, a Wikipedia summary of an issue that shouldn’t be used as a cute punctuation point to an otherwise unrelated narrative. Clooney’s aim is to draw out the subtext of many a tale about the dark heart of post-war American suburbia—to point out that whatever soapy dramas were unfolding in Leave It to Beaver–land got more attention than the nastier institutional prejudices of the era.

To prove that point, Clooney has made a film that opens on the plight of an African American family moving into a white suburban community, briefly depicts the torment they suffered there, and then mostly ignores them for the rest of the running time. The film’s marginalization of its black characters is a meta-version of the very idea Clooney is driving at, but that doesn’t make Suburbicon any more palatable. It’s a high-wire storytelling act that’s difficult to imagine any director executing appropriately, and Clooney doesn’t come remotely close to nailing it.