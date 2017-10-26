The impeccable trick Stranger Things pulled off in its first season was how seamlessly it wove together the opposing qualities of comfort and fear. Set in November 1983, the Netflix show quickly entranced viewers last summer with its aesthetic and conceptual familiarity—the kids on bikes fighting a monster, the throwback cultural touchstones, the childlike sense of wonder. Stranger Things was, by design, a kid’s series for adults. Its nostalgic ambience was cozy, but real terror peeked through in glimpses: the alien invasion of Will’s tiny body, the psychological torture of Eleven, the cruel end of Barb.

If the first season of the Duffer Brothers’ breakout hit was their homage to Steven Spielberg, the second—released in its entirety Friday—feels more attuned to Stephen King. Something is rotten in the town of Hawkins, Indiana, embodied in literal form by the Halloween pumpkins in the trailer that seem to be decaying on their vines. At the end of Season 1, Will (Noah Schnapp) vomited an otherwordly slug into his bathroom sink, and seemed to flicker momentarily back into the Upside Down. Much of the focus of Stranger Things 2, as it’s titled in a nod to its cinematic precursors, is the question of how exactly Will’s time in the alternate dimension has affected him.

Netflix provided screeners to critics on the condition that they withhold certain plot points, and to reveal too many specifics would be to spoil a lot of the fun. But, as revealed in the final trailer for the second season, a larger evil looms over Hawkins—one that’s connected to the shadowy government building where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) was a prisoner for most of her life. Stranger Things 2 has the same essential elements as the first season, and its ability to remix and mashup cultural influences into a cohesive whole is still masterly. But, more than ever, the new episodes have a deep engagement with the trauma that many of the show’s characters have experienced. Hand in hand with that is a willingness to communicate their suffering to viewers in more explicitly painful and terrifying ways than before.

Pivotal to Season 2’s darkness is Schnapp’s extraordinary performance as Will. Absent by default for most of the first season, Will is a key player in the new episodes, and Schnapp communicates exactly how isolated his exposure to the Upside Down has made him feel. As his mother, Joyce, Winona Ryder has a newfound steeliness that makes her less of a caricature, as well as a new boyfriend, a genial local named Bob (Sean Astin). There are richer subplots for Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), the two most unfailingly entertaining characters on the show. One involves Max (Sadie Sink), another new character, a redheaded girl with a skateboard and a genius for arcade games whose addition seems perhaps intended to address some of the critiques about the limited characterization of Eleven in Season 1.