Mr. Robot Knew in 2016 What America Would Be Like in 2017

Scott Meslow | GQ

“No other modern TV has so compellingly captured the sense of futility and exhaustion that has so thoroughly penetrated American life in 2017. The world of Mr. Robot, like the world of today, is corrupt and stupid and cruel—and the people who might be able to change things refuse, because the corruption and stupidity and cruelty of the system is what enabled them to reach positions of power in the first place.” How Fox Is Beating Marvel at Its Own Game

Ira Madison III | The Daily Beast

“There’s no denying Fox has had a string of flops commercially and creatively. Fantastic Four (pick one) was a disaster. The X-Men films are hit or miss (for the record, X-Men, X2, First Class, and Days of Future Past are the good ones). But this year, Fox has absolutely flourished by taking a chance on new ways to tackle source material that we’ve seen repeatedly.”

Daisy Ridley on Star Wars, Superfans, and Her Lightsaber Workout

Gaby Wood | Vogue

“Ridley often used the language of the set—she referred to daily scripts as ‘sides,’ to assistant directors as ‘our first’ and ‘our second,’ and to her personal assistant as ‘my personal.’ These abbreviations … suggest that she speaks to more people inside the film world than out of it, and if you count the years she has committed to Star Wars, you understand the nature of the bubble. When she did the first audition, she was 21; when it’s over, she’ll be 27.” Magazine of the Living Dead: The Bloody Rise and Frightful Fall of Fangoria

Clark Collis | Entertainment Weekly

“There is every chance you have never picked up a copy of Fangoria. You may have never heard of the title before now. But it is hard to overestimate the New York-based magazine’s importance to the horror genre. … The truth is that for much of its life-span—and in particular during the pre-Internet age—the magazine was pretty much the only source of in-depth information about a type of film most media outlets considered too disreputable to cover.” The Charcuterie Board That Revolutionized Basketball

Baxter Holmes | ESPN

“[Steve] Kerr swipes clear the wooden board, casting the handle in the role of a basket. He positions the board’s dried cranberries and marcona almonds into two five-on-five teams in a half-court setting, with the cranberries relegated to defense. Suddenly, Almond Stephen Curry, hovering near the top of the key, swings an imaginary ball to Almond Klay Thompson on the wing, then cuts to the near corner while Thompson dumps it down to Almond Andrew Bogut.”