As the 2017-18 NBA season gets underway, collaboration is en vogue. The reigning champions, the Golden State Warriors, open the year again as heavy favorites due in large part to a selfless approach; their success has set not only the league’s competitive terms but also its stylistic ones. This offseason saw a frantic redistribution of All-Stars—Paul George and Carmelo Anthony joined Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City; Chris Paul teamed up with James Harden in Houston—with the purpose of following the Golden State formula. Players everywhere spoke to the appeal of working together. “[Westbrook’s] going to create so much stuff for me and Carmelo,” George said after his new trio’s debut in the preseason, referring to the luxury of attacking a defense whose attention is divided. “It was good to get a glimpse of that.”

The summer’s most shocking move, though, ran counter to the trend. In late July, the virtuosic 25-year-old point guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade away from the Cleveland Cavaliers, who, with Irving and LeBron James, had gone to three straight Finals and won one championship. A month later, Cleveland sent him to the Boston Celtics—a talented enough bunch, but crucially lacking the world’s best player. Sources close to Irving said that he’d had enough of James’s tutelage and wanted to lead his own team. The decision to leave a top-flight title contender added another layer of mystery to one of the NBA’s more cryptic figures (Irving has said, with questionable sincerity, that he thinks the Earth is flat), but it also gave the league a welcome jolt of ego. While his peers sought more help, Irving looked for less. His apparent belief that his best is enough, whether brave or foolish, makes him a source of singular intrigue and the season’s must-watch player.

Six years into his career, Irving has already claimed a place in the celebrated basketball lineage of smaller guards with outsized self-regard, his predecessors ranging from Earl Monroe to Allen Iverson. He hardly ever dunks, but he produces as many highlights as anyone. Irving’s tools are quickness, timing, a pool hustler’s sensitivity to angles, and a preternatural gift for dribbling. In the span of a couple seconds, he might move the ball from his right hand to his left and back again, start forward and retreat, and finally, having compromised his defender’s balance just enough, rise for a jumper or spin past him to the rim. In the paint, nobody in the world is better at lofting the ball off the backboard at Rube Goldberg trajectories, avoiding the long arms ready to block his shots.

For three seasons, that skill set made Irving a sometimes reluctant but often ideal running mate for James. When James drew the attention of the defense, Irving could catch a pass and knock down an open triple. When James got tired, Irving could run the show. Strain occasionally showed—after a reporter asked about James’s “parental role,” Irving rolled his eyes and said, “I have one father; that’s my dad, Drederick Irving”—but the relationship was at its best in the victorious seventh game of the 2016 Finals. James led the Cavaliers in points, assists, and blocks while playing all but one minute, and in the closing moments, Irving stepped up to make the title-sealing three-pointer. Instead of soaking up the adulation, in the confetti-strewn moments after the game, Irving redirected it to James, the Finals MVP. “I’m very thankful that I have a guy like that that’s leading our team that I can continue to learn from,” he said.