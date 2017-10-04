Jay-Z’s “4:44” is an uncomfortable listen because it makes you feel as though you’re intruding on someone else’s privacy. The lyrics are one man’s apology to his wife for breaking her heart, to a specific group of women for using them, and to no one else. The listener might relate to the betrayal, the intimacy, and the regret on display, but certain lines just aren’t for the taking. “I apologize for all the stillborns cause I wasn’t present / Your body wouldn’t accept it,” Jay-Z raps, seeming to reference Beyoncé’s miscarriage. He blames his infidelity squarely on something broken inside of him: “I apologize to all the women whom I toyed with your emotions / ‘Cause I was emotionless.”

Harvey Weinstein has now invoked the song to explain, in part, his decades of alleged harassment of women in the film industry. In his memorable mea culpa sent to The New York Times on Thursday, he says he’s a product of a sexist generation, vows to get therapy, wishes for a “second chance in the community,” and makes off-topic jabs at the NRA. He also says this: “Jay Z wrote in 4:44 ‘I'm not the man I thought I was and I better be that man for my children.’ The same is true for me.”

There are a few issues with this maneuver, and one is that the quote appears to be made up. Jay-Z didn’t write “I’m not the man I thought I was and I better be that man for my children” in the song or album 4:44 or, as far as the world knows, anywhere. They are not lyrics or public statements Jay-Z has ever made. They aren’t even a very close paraphrase: In the song, Jay-Z says he’s horrified to think of his kids learning what their father did, but he does not spend any time vowing self-improvement.

Certainly, it’s possible that Jay-Z said this line to Weinstein in private, or it’s possible he heard some demo version of the song: The two men are business partners. It’s also possible that Weinstein epically misremembered something from the song. Plenty of people, famous and not, are ignorant of the music on 4:44 but aware of its media narrative: a high-profile man in the entertainment industry takes responsibility for mistreating women (though infidelity is a different offense than sexual harassment).