As it is with costumes and movie-night picks and the gruesomeness of skeletons you tack up in your front yard, there are two kinds of Halloween music: the spooky, and the scary. The spooky is “Monster Mash” or “Thriller” or anything keyword-related but otherwise in good fun (“psycho killer, qu’est-ce que c’est!”). Then ... there are the songs to actually cause nightmares. When I’ve made playlists of the latter, Fever Ray’s 2008 single “If I Had a Heart,” has been at the top. It’s built off a low grinding sound possibly pitched to the frequency of decaying flesh; the vocals sound like Linda Blair in a reflective moment. Entire genres—death metal, horrorcore rap—exist to unsettle by transgressing the boundaries of taste and tunefulness. But the power of this song is its calmness and its success as pop. Hum it in hell.

So it seems like a Halloween miracle that Fever Ray, the recording name of Karin Dreijer, has finally released a second album as a surprise this late October. Dreijer is half of the Swedish avant-dance duo The Knife, whose catalogue too contains plenty of material with which to enliven a seance. Her shtick both in The Knife and solo has been to use strange vocal effects and swarms of keyboards while wearing creepy beaked masks or makeup. Her accoutrement for Fever Ray's latest, Plunge: rivers of blood. The music is skewed, turbulent synthpop—often brighter than "If I Had a Heart," but still engineered to tap into the listener's fight-or-flight reflex. You might be okay letting much of Plunge command the dancefloor of your costume party, provided the crowd can handle the chalkboard-nails appeal of Dreijer's vocals. She sings with a filter that makes her seem both robotic and fetid, like Siri in swamp goop. It's the sound of some creature—homo sapiens?—programmed for hunger: gimme more, gimme more. The lead single "To the Moon and Back" is a particularly cheery-queasy introduction. The rattlesnaking sounds that open the track recall "Head Like a Hole" by Nine Inch Nails, a band that's also a generator of Halloween-playlist essentials and a big influence of Fever Ray's. In an excited, climbing melody, Dreijer sings about lust while the synths and rhythms quiver. She climaxes with a fabulously explicit come-on, and the video is high-camp horror kink: body suits, bared gums, fluids.