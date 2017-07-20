The pianist and singer, who died at 89, was one of the few remaining links to the era when jazz, blues, boogie, and R&B were melding to form a new genre.

Fats Domino lands near the top of the list in any debate about who invented rock and roll, but in reality, the great pianist and singer’s work demonstrates the futility of searching for a single creator or moment of genesis. Domino, who died Tuesday at 89, was one of the musicians who came from the jazz and blues tradition, added a slightly harder beat and feel to their music, and produced the sound that conquered the world. Take Domino’s first record, the 1949 cut “The Fat Man.” The 21-year-old Domino took the classic piano blues “Junker’s Blues” and turned the rolling surge of Champion Jack Dupree’s 1940 version into a full-fledged boogie-woogie gale, adding his own new words. (As his nickname and the song’s lyrics imply, Domino had no hesitations about poking fun at his notable girth, also joking that he was as wide as he was tall.) Domino didn’t write the tune, a standard in his hometown of New Orleans. Nor was he the only one to adapt it: Professor Longhair’s “Tipitina” and Lloyd Price’s “Lawdy Miss Clawdy” are siblings, but he beat them to it, and recognized how hard he could make the track rock. Then he added in a touch that remains strikingly weird even today—a vocalized “wah-wah” solo that mimicked the harmonica solos of Delta and Chicago blues.

Or take Domino’s most enduring hit, “Blueberry Hill.” The song itself dates to 1940 and had been recorded by a broad range of musicians—the drum-basher Gene Krupa, the smooth bandleader Glenn Miller, the cowboy Gene Autry, and Domino’s fellow Crescent City native Louis Armstrong—by the time he got to it in 1956. The track relies on the same rhythm-guitar riff as “Ain’t That a Shame,” Domino’s breakthrough hit of the year before. Listening to Autry’s original version shows just how thin and bland the original material was. Somehow, Domino managed to make a cheesy, throwaway love song into a cornerstone of rock and roll. Related Story Remembering Chuck Berry That’s the genius of the genre: A musician with Domino’s chops and inventiveness could take the well-traveled 12-bar blues of New Orleans, the rustic blues of the Delta, Texas boogie-woogie—vernacular African American musical forms both rural and urban—marry them to a maudlin pop standard, and somehow turn them into something new that would appeal to young people across racial lines. (Like many great black musicians of his era, Domino suffered the indignity of Pat Boone recording his work in a play for white audiences; in a stroke of justice, Domino’s “Ain’t That a Shame” handily eclipsed Boone’s insipid, Bobby Darin-with-juke-joint-saxophones rendition.)

Domino has, perhaps, a less central claim on launching rock than some of his competitors. His music sounds a little more old-fashioned. Unlike the guitar pathbreaker Chuck Berry, Domino was a piano man. (Inducting him into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, Billy Joel praised Domino for establishing the piano as a rock instrument, but with a few notable exceptions, like Joel, Domino was actually one of the last piano players to dominate popular music.) The rhythm sections on his early work resemble old blues and R&B combos more than new rock groups; the guitar lines are less hard-edged and distorted, and the saxophone features, borrowed from jump and swing, would fade as Berry’s fame grew. Moreover, Domino’s honeyed voice didn’t have the modern, rocked-up edge of Berry’s or Little Richard’s.

But Domino also got to his version of the fusion before Berry or Ike Turner or Little Richard. It’s not a coincidence that he was from New Orleans, which is not only a city of great piano players, but more importantly a city where the mixing of races and genres and eras of music was unusually loose, presaging the ways rock would bring them together nationally. “Well, what they call rock ’n’ roll now is rhythm and blues,” he said in 1957. “I’ve been playing it for 15 years in New Orleans.” Domino, given name Antoine, was of Creole descent. While the Crescent City has continued to produce musical greats since him, Domino’s influence is matched by only a few, including Jelly Roll Morton and Louis Armstrong, and since rock hit nationwide, Domino’s impact on American music as a whole has been unmatched by any other New Orleanian save Lil Wayne. Domino’s popularity at his peak was enormous: During the 1950s and early 1960s, he was the best-selling black musician in America, edging out Nat King Cole, Ray Charles, and Berry. The only artist who sold more records than him over that period was Elvis Presley, who expressed his feelings about Domino eloquently in 1969, when, mentioned by his frequent sobriquet, he pointed at the pianist and said, “No, that’s the real king of rock and roll.” “Blueberry Hill” hit No. 2 on Billboard’s singles chart and topped the R&B charts for weeks. He had 39 songs in the R&B top 10 and 11 in the pop top 10 in his classic recordings for the Imperial label alone.