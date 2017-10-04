Blade Runner 2049 is the sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi game-changer Blade Runner, and it stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. I’m not sure precisely what else I’m supposed to say about it, as the filmmakers have requested that a very specific list of facts about the movie not be shared, including which characters are and are not “replicants.” (This is true even of characters who are introduced as replicants and for whom replicant-hood is their distinguishing characteristic.) The first Blade Runner took place in a rain-soaked, dystopian 2019, which makes for a slightly uneasy viewing experience in rain-soaked, dystopian 2017. Replicants, as fans of that movie will recall, were artificial persons indistinguishable from human beings except by means of a complex psycho-behavioral test called the “Voight-Kampff.” Intended for dangerous duties on distant planets, replicants were forbidden on Earth. “Blade Runners”—of whom Harrison Ford’s character, Rick Deckard, was one—were the police sent out to find and terminate rogue replicants who’d returned home. Happily, by the AD 2049 of the new film, things have changed for the better, with newer-model replicants now productively integrated into the economy. It is only the older models, still hiding in the cracks of society, that are tracked down by Blade Runners and destroyed. Related Story The Epic Intimacy of Arrival One of the central enigmas of Blade Runner—clarified over several cuts and recuts by the director, Ridley Scott—was whether Ford’s Deckard might be a replicant himself. So it would only be natural for filmgoers to wonder the same about Gosling’s character, who is the new movie’s protagonist and also a Blade Runner. Obviously, I can’t tell you whether he is a replicant or not. But I can tell you that his serial number is KD6.3-7 and that he goes by “K” for short. When the film opens, K is conducting an investigation at a farm—or at least what passes for a farm in the sunless gloom of 2049. (Its chief commodity seems to be protein-worms.) There, amid the roots of a dead tree, he finds something important that I am also not supposed to describe to readers. Suffice to say that it leads to a mystery of great urgency, one that might forever alter the still-uneasy balance between human and replicant life. As his boss, Lieutenant Joshi (Robin Wright), explains, “This breaks the world, K.”

So K sets out to solve the mystery. Along the way, he is aided by his “girlfriend,” Joi (Ana de Armas), who is, depending on your vantage, either more or less than she appears; he is intermittently hindered by a murderous corporate functionary named Luv (Sylvia Hoeks); and he encounters another character, played by the actress Carla Juri, about whom I’m evidently not supposed to say anything at all, except—I kid you not—the following: “We meet many striking characters over the course of the film, and she is one of them.” (It’s true, insofar as it goes.) Director Villeneuve has a particular knack for high-brow science fiction. What I hope I can say without fear of giving offense to even the most fainthearted studio executive or prospective audience member is this: Blade Runner 2049 is terrific, a worthy heir to one of the great science-fiction films of all time. Although Ridley Scott had long discussed the possibility of making a sequel, that directorial task ultimately fell to Denis Villeneuve. This is (with all respect to Scott, who produced) very good news. Villeneuve, who is French Canadian, is in the midst of one of the most intriguing streaks of filmmaking in recent years, beginning with Incendies in 2011 and continuing through Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario, and last year’s Arrival. As that most recent film and his current one powerfully demonstrate, Villeneuve has a particular knack for high-brow science fiction. This makes his intention to adapt Frank Herbert’s classic, Dune, into a feature film—and in so doing, hopefully erase all memory of David Lynch’s woefully ill-advised 1984 version—one of the most exciting possibilities of the next few years.