It’s a testament to the particular counterintuitive genius of Better Things that when the FX show dedicated an episode to Sam’s pride in her career as an actress, it included a sequence in which she participated in one of the most ridiculous car-commercial shoots of all time. (Can I drive now?) “Eulogy,” the sixth episode of Better Things’s second season, is one of the weirdest, loveliest, and most inspired half-hours of television to air this year. Pamela Adlon’s show has always observed the intersection of motherhood and work—Sam (like Adlon, who plays her) is a working actress, with the emphasis on “working.” She relies on unglamorous but reliable jobs like voiceover work, commercials, and the odd sitcom pilot for the money to raise her three daughters and take care of her mother, Phil (Celia Imrie). But “Eulogy,” which showed Sam teaching an acting class, was the first time Better Things has really considered her pride in her job, and the fulfillment it brings her. In the face of her daughters’ characteristically snotty reaction when one of her old shows came on the air, Sam demanded some recognition. The result was a parenting moment that encapsulated Better Things’s ability to be strange and sardonic, and to punch viewers in the gut when they’re least expecting it. Related Story Better Things Is Almost Perfect Television The episode opened with Sam at work, watching groups of actors play a scene between two characters. Doling out advice with characteristic brashness (“Wong, you’re boring. That’s all. Work on it”), she offered some advice on the industry. Most of the work actors are given, she said, is awful. “Anyone can do a scene that’s well-written. The skill that you’re gonna need if you wanna really work, and get steady work—as steady as you can, anyway—is to make shitty writing mean something. To elevate the work. If you can take a bad script and make it work, they’ll keep hiring you.” This insight was subsequently affirmed when Sam went to shoot a car commercial. In what began to feel like “Groundhog Day—like a 20-second version, only it’s longer,” Sam and another actor endured take after take after take, for what seemed like no reason at all. “Is this the worst job of your life?” the other actor asked her. “No, dude, no no no,” said Sam, launching into an anecdote about a horror movie before being immediately interrupted by the director.

Later, watching TV at home with her daughters and two friends, Sam was infuriated when Max (Mikey Madison) switched the channel to RuPaul’s Drag Race after briefly seeing her mom on TV. “They’ll love you when you’re dead,” Sam’s friend Rich (Diedrich Bader) told her. “I want it now,” Sam replied. “I don’t want to have to wait till I’m dead for my kids to appreciate me.” Laying prostrate on a cushion in the middle of the room, Sam told her kids that she was dead. “Thanks. Go. Eulogize me. ... Let’s hear any feelings about me at all.” It wasn’t necessarily a tactic a family therapist would have recommended. Nor was the fact that, to comfort Duke (Olivia Edward), who was upset at her mother’s pretend death, Sam told Duke that she was dead, too. But—after an interlude in which Sam’s obnoxious eldest daughters drove her out of the house—the unappreciated mother finally got what she wanted, with some assistance from her friends Rich and Tressa (Rebecca Metz). Sam’s daughters eulogized her, while Ben Sollee’s “Panning for Gold” played, and it brought everyone to tears. “I was always proud of her,” Frankie (Hannah Alligood) said of her mother. “But I never told her, because I think that once I gave her that I wouldn’t have it to give anymore, and now I wish I hadn’t waited.” Sometimes, Frankie acknowledged, when she felt like she couldn’t get through the day, she gave her mother some of her pain, “because I knew she could carry it when I couldn’t.”