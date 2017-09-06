No subgenre has seen a more massive boost in prestige in Hollywood than the comic-book film. It used to be surprising when critically acclaimed young directors like Bryan Singer would take on a project like X-Men, whereas now it’s practically a matter of course for fledgling artists to leap at such an opportunity, and for Oscar-feted stars to burnish their credentials with a superhero jaunt (think Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange or Cate Blanchett in the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok). But at last, we have an example of this trend running in the opposite direction, of a bulletproof comic-book brand that’s losing much of its luster: the Joker.

When Tim Burton made his first Batman film in 1989, he cast one of Hollywood’s biggest and most dependable stars in the role of Batman’s greatest enemy. Jack Nicholson, already a two-time Academy Award winner (he’d later collect a third trophy in the 1990s), was paid a king’s ransom for the role (his cut of the film’s profits ran to an estimated $50 million) and received top billing above the movie’s ostensible lead Michael Keaton. Since then, the Joker has remained the most prestigious comic-book movie role, winning Heath Ledger a posthumous Oscar for 2008’s The Dark Knight; Jared Leto was cast in the role in Suicide Squad not long after his Oscar win for Dallas Buyers Club.

Now, it seems, Warner Bros. (who produced all of these Joker films) is desperate to rediscover the cachet that has vanished from the role. Over the last few weeks, widespread industry reports have suggested the studio is simultaneously pursing three Joker projects: a Suicide Squad sequel, a standalone film focusing on the villain’s relationship with his partner in crime Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), and, mostly bizarrely, a Joker “origin film,” to be directed by Todd Phillips (The Hangover) and produced by Martin Scorsese. Leto would ostensibly star in the first two projects, but for the third, Warners reportedly has a bigger target in mind: Leonardo DiCaprio, who recently won his first Oscar.

DiCaprio is, of course, a longtime collaborator of Scorsese’s (they’ve made five films together), as well as an actor who has branched out into more villainous, challenging roles (as in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained). But according to The Hollywood Reporter, the chances of landing DiCaprio “could be slim to none,” despite Scorsese’s involvement; the very idea of his casting was met with online mockery from many a film publication, along with reports of Leto furiously making his displeasure known to the studio. In 1989, the notion of a Batman movie was risky, but Burton still got Nicholson on board. What’s changed since then? Simply put, studios’ obsession with making franchise films and audiences’ growing backlash against that oversaturation.